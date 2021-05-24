Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead & Westminster clubmates on target in Great Britain wins

Lee Power

Published: 9:00 AM May 24, 2021   
Great Britain's Rupert Shipperley (right) and Brendan Creed (left) celebrate after beating Spain in the FIH Pro League

Great Britain's Rupert Shipperley (right) and Brendan Creed (left) celebrate after beating Spain in the FIH Pro League at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre - Credit: PA

Hampstead & Westminster's Rupert Shipperley netted twice as Great Britain's men beat Spain 2-0 in the FIH Pro League on Sunday.

And clubmate Sarah Robertson was also on target for the second time at the weekend as the GB women ran out 5-0 winners over the USA in the second half of their double-header at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre.

Welsh international Shipperley had netted a late goal on Saturday to clinch a 2-2 draw, before Spain won a shoot-out to claim an extra point.

And he opened the scoring the second quarter when Hampstead teammate Will Calnan turned excellently to find him for a very good finish.

The pair combined again just before the break to go close for a second, but it was 2-0 in the third quarter when Liam Sanford found Alan Forsyth, who teed up Shipperley at the far post.

Head coach Danny Kerry said: "I thought we were deserved winners so we're very happy. In terms of progress, I can't ask more from the players.

"With limited matchplay, we've been happy with what we're working on, and looking at our performance indicators we're in a good place. Of course we have our feet firmly on the ground, there are good teams across the world but we think we can cause sides problems."

GB's women, having beaten their American rivals 5-1 on Saturday, took a second-minute lead when Grace Balsdon fired a penalty corner high past the keeper.

Giselle Ansley doubled the lead on 14 minutes and Sarah Evans tucked home a third in the second quarter from another corner.

After a scoreless third quarter, GB went 4-0 up when Robertson - who had netted in Saturday's success - produced a smart finish on her reverse from Anna Toman's pass, with Jones guiding a ranging pass from Hollie Pearne-Webb past the keeper for the fifth and final goal on 52 minutes.

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (left), Sarah Robertson (centre) and Laura Unsworth (right) after beating the USA

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (left), Sarah Robertson (centre) and Laura Unsworth (right) after beating the USA in the FIH Pro League - Credit: PA

Head coach Mark Hager said: "I thought we could have created a little more in and around the D but the girls worked hard out there.

"We're progressing well, of course there's a long way to go and we've got areas to be better in. This has been a good learning period, facing different opposition and coaches.

"We've got a good group, playing well and putting pressure on each other which is fantastic."

