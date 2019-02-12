Search

Highgate’s golden girl Giselle ends Alpine Championships as overall under-16 champion

PUBLISHED: 10:30 28 February 2019

Highgate's Giselle Gorringe won overall gold at the English Alpine Championships (pic Neil McQuoid)

Highgate ski ace Giselle Gorringe sparkled on the slopes at the English Alpine Championships, to win overall under-16 gold.

The 15-year-old has enjoyed a stellar season, coming into the event that launched Dave Ryding’s career with a clutch of medals from British Schoolgirls’ races in Flaine, France.

And Gorringe, who holds a Welsh passport, didn’t disappoint in the Dolomites as podium finishes in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events saw her scoop all-around gold.

“It’s amazing – completely unbelievable. I didn’t expect to be top at all,” said the North London Collegiate School pupil.

“It means a lot, to be able to say I’m overall champion. It’ll really stick with me, especially as it’s my last children’s run in Bormio.

“It’s been a big year. I trained a lot more in the summer and I’ve done quite a lot more skiing this year than ever before.

“I think that makes a huge difference – even if it’s not training, just being on the snow helps. Getting the feel of the mountain is really important.”

Gorringe is one of the top racers in the country and proved it time and again at the Northern Italian resort.

The teenager’s displays improved as the week went on, starting with bronze in the super-G followed by silver in the giant slalom and gold on the final day of racing the slalom.

Gorringe was involved in a dramatic finale as title rivals Sophie Foster and Alexa Eliff failed to finish their first runs and stepped out of contention at the halfway point.

A combined time of 94.60s saw Gorringe secure success on Stella Alpina piste in her final year at under-16 level and she knows the step up to senior racing next season will be a test of her mettle.

“These races are important being in your own country, but it really is another run on the road to FIS,” said Gorringe, who will race in international fields from next year.

“It has been a really good season so far and I’m super happy, but it is a weird change going into FIS from being one of the strongest and then suddenly finding your in 50th. It’s tough but you’ve got to take it with a pinch of salt and work from the bottom again.”

*Snowsport England is the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding in England, aiming to inspire as many people as possible to try snow sports. You can find out more about affiliated clubs, athletes, competitions, coaching and campaigns at snowsportengland.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

