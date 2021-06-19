Middlesex come up short as Ingram fires Glamorgan

Published: 10:56 AM June 19, 2021

Middlesex fielder Steven Finn shows his dejection after dropping a catch off Nottinghamshire Outlaws batsman Chris Nash during the Vitality Blast T20 Quarter Final 2 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. - Credit: PA

Colin Ingram smashed 75 runs off 48 balls to lead Glamorgan to a Vitality Blast triumph over Middlesex on Friday night.

The batsman carried his side to a total of 150 for nine before Timm van der Gugten starred with the ball, taking three wickets for 16 runs to secure a 21-run victory in Cardiff.

Glamorgan won the toss and chose to bat. A sweeping six from Ingram in the first over was a sign of things to come before Blake Cullen came into the attack and trapped Nick Selman lbw to halt their early momentum.

The early wicket brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease, but it was his batting partner Ingram who accelerated the run rate through to the end of the sixth over to take the score to 41-1 after a strong finish to the first powerplay.

But Steven Finn dented Glamorgan’s positive start in the 10th over.

You may also want to watch:

First, he bowled Labuschagne for 13 before dismissing stand-in skipper David Lloyd with the next ball to leave Glamorgan 74-3 at the halfway stage.

Ingram celebrated his fifty off 30 balls before Kiran Carlson was caught and bowled by Luke Hollman.

Callum Taylor was next to fall to Hollman and was followed by Dan Douthwaite who was caught in the deep by the 20-year-old attempting to hit a Finn delivery for six.

Finn bowled Ruaidhri Smith for a duck to collect his fourth wicket before Ingram’s important innings came to an end when he was caught by Paul Stirling off the bowling of Cullen.

Van der Gugten hit a quick 18 runs at the tail to help Glamorgan set Middlesex a target of 151 runs for victory as Finn ended with four wickets at the cost of only 19 runs.

The Middlesex chase got off to a nightmare start when Stephen Eskinazi nicked a Prem Sisodiya delivery into the hands of Tom Cullen.

Sisodiya played his part in a second early wicket as he caught Joe Cracknell off the bowling of van der Gugten to bring England captain Eoin Morgan to the crease.

The visitors had posted 35 runs for two wickets at the end of the first six overs.

Stirling was denied his half-century when Ingram caught him off the bowling of van der Gugten for a spirited 46 off 36 balls.

Simpson went for a duck after being trapped lbw by Lloyd as the chase stalled, and their chances of victory took another hit when Morgan was bowled by Smith for 33.

With the required run rate creeping up, Hollman went for 12, and Middlesex were tasked with hitting 31 runs from the final two overs.

But they ultimately fell short with a total of 128 to leave them cemented to the bottom of the South Group.

Finn said: “It’s safe to say we came up short in all areas, on the bowling front we could have restricted them to 10 or 15 runs less and we lost frequent wickets when we batted.

“Credit to Glamorgan, they played a good game of cricket especially Colin Ingram, who marshalled their innings.”