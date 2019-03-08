Search

Girls from Park View School celebrate National Table Tennis Day at London event

PUBLISHED: 16:30 22 July 2019

Park View School students at the This Girl Can Ping event in Westminster. Picture: Stephen Pover

Park View School students at the This Girl Can Ping event in Westminster. Picture: Stephen Pover

Stephen Pover

Students from a Haringey school celebrated National Table Tennis Day last Thursday at a special event for girls.

Park View School students joined in a range of activities all designed to engage girls in the sport at the This Girl Can Ping event held at the Greenhouse Table Tennis Centre in Westminster.

Nine girls aged between 12 and 15 attended from the school on West Green Road.

PE Teacher Charlie Heath said: "We have several tables at the school, all well used, but more boys than girls play. This event has been amazing and exciting with all different types of table tennis activities.

"The girls really enjoyed themselves and we expect them to be more enthusiastic and take on the boys."

This annual celebration was introduced by Table Tennis England in 2014 and all participants received free bats, t-shirts, certificates and goody bags containing table tennis items.

