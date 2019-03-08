Search

Hockey: GB men slip to loss in Spain

PUBLISHED: 09:28 12 October 2019

Great Britain's men lost to Spain in their second warm-up match ahead of their Olympic qualifiers (pic GB Hockey)

Archant

Great Britain's men lost their second and final Test to Spain as the series finished level at 1-1 on Friday.

Chris Griffiths' 100th international appearance did not quite go to plan, having seen three of his compatriots achieve milestones in their 1-0 victory on Thursday.

Fellow attacker Alan Forsyth found himself on the scoresheet at the end of the first quarter, levelling seconds after Marc Bolto had given Spain the lead.

Ricardo Sanchez restored the advantage for the hosts midway through the second quarter and the scoreline remained that way until the final 47th minute, when Alvaro Iglesias doubled the host's lead.

Roc Oliva then added a fourth six minutes from time to give Spain a first victory over GB in normal time since 2014.

Next up for Danny Kerry's side is their FIH Olympic Qualifier, where they will take on Malaysia in two matches at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on November 2-3 as they bid to book their spot at Tokyo 2020.

GB: Gibson, Ames, Weir, Ward, Roper, Dixon (C), Condon, Sanford, Sorsby, Calnan, Draper. Subs: Willars, Forsyth, Martin, Griffiths, Waller, Gall. Unused: Pinner, Sloan, Ansell.

*With 5,000 seats at the Lee Valley Hockey & Centre for the Olympic qualifiers, there are four categories of ticket with prices starting from just £5 for U18s, £13.50 for 18-25s and £17.50 for adults, through to premium covered, half-way line seats ranging from £19.50 to £59.50.

All tickets on general sale will be at advanced ticket prices and secure access to the venue for both matches in the day.

