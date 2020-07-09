GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

After a wait of more than six months, Great Britain’s men’s and women’s teams will return to playing international fixtures in October.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have today announced the schedule for remaining games in the 2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League, and GB teams start with an exciting trip to both the Netherlands and Belgium starting on October 27.

All games will be live on BT Sport and GB are back on home soil across the weekend of November 14-15 to host Germany’s men and women, almost certainly behind closed doors.

GB then play over three hugely exciting back-to-back weekends in May of next year, as they host India and China on May 8-9, followed by Argentina the following weekend and the USA and Spain.

GB Hockey are working towards those three weekends taking place safely in front of supporters after what will have been an 18-month wait to play in front of crowds.

With the fixture list now confirmed, England Hockey will begin to formalise locations for all home games and aim to put tickets on sale in the autumn with a priority window for the hockey family including previous purchasers.

Those who purchased tickets for the postponed FIH Pro League games earlier this year will have priority access to tickets.

More information will become available on GB Hockey’s social media channels.

Away games

Tue Oct 27: NED v GB women & men (times TBC)

Thu Oct 29: NED v GB women & men (times TBC)

Sat Oct 31: BEL v GB women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)

Sun Nov 1: BEL v GB women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)

Home games

Sat Nov 14: GB v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sun Nov 15: GB v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sat May 8: GB v IND men; GBR v CHN women (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sat May 9: GB v IND men; GBR v CHN women (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sat May 15: GB v ARG women & men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sat May 16: GB v ARG women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sat May 22: GB v USA women; GBR v SPA men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sat May 23: GB v USA women; GBR v SPA men (12pm and 2:30pm)