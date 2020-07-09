Search

Advanced search

GB Hockey teams to return in October

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 July 2020

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

After a wait of more than six months, Great Britain’s men’s and women’s teams will return to playing international fixtures in October.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have today announced the schedule for remaining games in the 2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League, and GB teams start with an exciting trip to both the Netherlands and Belgium starting on October 27.

All games will be live on BT Sport and GB are back on home soil across the weekend of November 14-15 to host Germany’s men and women, almost certainly behind closed doors.

GB then play over three hugely exciting back-to-back weekends in May of next year, as they host India and China on May 8-9, followed by Argentina the following weekend and the USA and Spain.

GB Hockey are working towards those three weekends taking place safely in front of supporters after what will have been an 18-month wait to play in front of crowds.

With the fixture list now confirmed, England Hockey will begin to formalise locations for all home games and aim to put tickets on sale in the autumn with a priority window for the hockey family including previous purchasers.

Those who purchased tickets for the postponed FIH Pro League games earlier this year will have priority access to tickets.

More information will become available on GB Hockey’s social media channels.

Away games

Tue Oct 27: NED v GB women & men (times TBC)

You may also want to watch:

Thu Oct 29: NED v GB women & men (times TBC)

Sat Oct 31: BEL v GB women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)

Sun Nov 1: BEL v GB women & men (1pm and 3:30pm UK time)

Home games

Sat Nov 14: GB v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sun Nov 15: GB v GER women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sat May 8: GB v IND men; GBR v CHN women (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sat May 9: GB v IND men; GBR v CHN women (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sat May 15: GB v ARG women & men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sat May 16: GB v ARG women & men (12pm and 2:30pm)

Sat May 22: GB v USA women; GBR v SPA men (1pm and 3:30pm)

Sat May 23: GB v USA women; GBR v SPA men (12pm and 2:30pm)

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Most Read

Hampstead school at centre of false satanic cult allegation welcomes judge’s ruling

A Hampstead school has welcomed a High Court judges ruling that false accusations of a satanic abuse cult were 'entirely baseless'

Demolishing historic railway bridge between Alexandra Palace and Muswell Hill is ‘most cost-effective solution’

Dukes Avenue Railway Bridge, viewed from Alexandra Park. Picture: Zoe Norfolk

Mum ‘who tortured kids’ to invent Hampstead Satanic abuse fantasy loses appeal

Ella Draper saw her appeal thrown out by the High Court

Innocent father accused of Satanic child abuse slams harassment laws

Actor Ricky Dearman was falsely accused of child abuse

Timeline: How ‘fantasy’ Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online

How Hampstead satanic abuse cult allegations came to be online and viewed by four million people worldwide

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Arsenal legend Winterburn issues warning ahead of derby

Arsenal's Nigel Winterburn celebrates with Thierry Henry at Highbury

GB Hockey teams to return in October

Great Britain's Lily Owsley (right) and Chile's Carolina Garcia battle for the ball during the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier at Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre (pic Zac Goodwin/PA)

Hampstead tennis star Dart reveals Wimbledon memories and Graf as dream opponent

Harriet Dart in action on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.

Middlesex bowler Helm happy to be in England squad

Middlesex bowler Tom Helm on England Lions duty

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)