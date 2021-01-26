Former Wingate & Finchley duo Ochieng and Mavila bag new clubs

Published: 10:49 AM January 26, 2021

Henry Ochieng of Wingate and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Former Wingate & Finchley duo Henry Ochieng and Nathan Mavila have both bagged deals at big name football clubs.

Ochieng, who joined for the Blues from Welwyn Garden City, before going on to play for Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division has now earnt himself a move to Watford under-23s.

The 22-year-old, a former junior with both West Ham and Leyton Orient's academies, will join the Hornets U23 side.

Ochieng, who played 12 times for Orient's first team and has been capped by Kenya at U23 level, has signed until the end of the season.

He tweeted: "I'm delighted to have signed for Watford and am looking forward to the new journey ahead.

"Thank you to everyone at Cork City for my season there. I met some amazing people and I’m grateful to have played for such a prestigious club.

"I wish you all the best for the years to come."

Left-back Nathan Mavila has joined Swedish side IK Brage and Borlänge from Canadian side Cavalry.

Nathan Mavila of Hampton & Richmond Borough and Bradley Warner of Hornchurch (pic Neil Hood/TGS Photo) - Credit: Neil Hood/TGS Photo

“After I played away in North America, my goal was to move back and play in Europe again,” Mavila said.

“It was Brage and Borlänge, and I did not really know what to expect as I have never been here before.

“But I have been very open-minded and I like the country and the city so far.”

Mavila was an unused substitute for West Ham in a Europa League third qualifying round tie against Astra Giurgiu in August 2015 as he spent 2012-2016 with the Hammers.

Mavila has played for Aldershot on loan as well as Maidstone United, Cambridge City and Wealdstone.

After his release from West Ham was when he joined Wingate & Finchley in 2017 before being picked up by Leyton Orient where he failed to make a single appearance before facing another set back.

He then played for both Hampton & Richmond Borough and Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South before moving over to Canada in February, 2019.

Mavila spent two seasons with the club based in Calgary before heading back to Europe where he has signed a two-year-deal in Sweden.