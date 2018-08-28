Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Adams to face WBO champion Mucino in March

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 January 2019

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams will fight for a full world title for the first time on March 8.

The flyweight is due to face current WBO world champion Arely Mucino on a Franke Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

A two-time Olympic champion, Adams is unbeaten in five bouts since turning professional in April 2017.

The 36-year-old’s most recent bout was in October last year when Adams recorded a unanimous points win over Mexico’s Isabel Millan.

‘The Lioness’ will hope that experience stands her in good stead ahead of facing another Mexican in Mucino later this year.

The fight at the iconic Royal Albert Hall is due to be screened live on BT Sport.

Also due for action on the Warren bill are Liam Williams, Joe Mullender and Daniel Dubois.

Adams will hope to justify her status as co-headliner by claiming her maiden world title.

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

Hemingway Close in Gospel Oak, where shots were heard before four men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Google

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

Emergency services are responding to an 'ongoing incident' after reports ' a person under a train'. Picture: @LPADVA

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer ‘had gun case under his bed’, court hears

Annie Besala Ekofo and Bervil Kalikala-Ekofo.

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

Tracey Wilson's funeral on Friday. Picture: David Winskill

Most Read

Gospel Oak shooting: Four arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after shots fired

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man, 65, dies after being hit by train at Archway station

#includeImage($article, 225)

East Finchley double shooting: Alleged killer ‘had gun case under his bed’, court hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tracey Wilson funeral: 1,000 people turn out in Hornsey High Street for beloved Islington teacher’s send-off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Adams to face WBO champion Mucino in March

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Holocaust Memorial Day: JW3 to screen film about the only Englishman to survive Auschwitz

Leon Greenman

Taxi drivers donate to help re-decorate East Finchley children’s centre

Clare Politzer in the refurbished children's bedroom. Picture: Norwood

One thing we have is belief, says Tottenham manager

Fulham's Calum Chambers (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

Arsenal court Gunners hero Marc Overmars for new role of technical director after Sven Mislintat announces departure date

Arsenal goal-scorers Marc Overmars (left) and Nicolas Anelka celebrate with the cup after victory over Newcastle United in the 1998 FA Cup Final at Wembley. Photo by Sean Dempsey/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists