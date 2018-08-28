Adams to face WBO champion Mucino in March

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams (pic: Nick Potts/PA) PA Wire/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Camden and Haringey

Former Haringey Police amateur Nicola Adams will fight for a full world title for the first time on March 8.

The flyweight is due to face current WBO world champion Arely Mucino on a Franke Warren show at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

A two-time Olympic champion, Adams is unbeaten in five bouts since turning professional in April 2017.

The 36-year-old’s most recent bout was in October last year when Adams recorded a unanimous points win over Mexico’s Isabel Millan.

‘The Lioness’ will hope that experience stands her in good stead ahead of facing another Mexican in Mucino later this year.

The fight at the iconic Royal Albert Hall is due to be screened live on BT Sport.

Also due for action on the Warren bill are Liam Williams, Joe Mullender and Daniel Dubois.

Adams will hope to justify her status as co-headliner by claiming her maiden world title.