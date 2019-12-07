Search

Advanced search

Former Fincley star Anthony Joshua is set to defend titles against Pulev at Wembley

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 December 2020

File photo dated 07-12-2019 of Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

File photo dated 07-12-2019 of Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

PA Wire/PA Images

Former Finchley amateur Anthony Joshua will have to defend his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

Joshua was scheduled to face Bulgarian Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, but that was postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Pulev has already been denied one shot at Joshua when he was forced to pull out of a world title clash with the Londoner, scheduled for October 28 2017, at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

A shoulder injury sustained in training weeks before that date saw the Sofia-born boxer replaced by Carlos Takam and his chance for glory was gone.

Saturday will see Pulev get his long-awaited opportunity against Joshua, who has not fought since he outpointed Andy Ruiz Jr last December.

You may also want to watch:

Pulev entered a bubble ahead of this weekend’s heavyweight bout with Anthony Joshua earlier in the week after promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed the Bulgarian and his team have returned negative tests for Covid-19.

The 39-year-old, who boasts a record of 28-1, on Saturday re-posted a clip on Twitter of him having a swab taken to test if he had coronavirus.

Matchroom have finalised the undercard to Joshua-Pulev at the SSE Arena. Hackney cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie will now take on Poland’s Nikodem Jezewski after his original opponent Kzysztof Glowacki tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Super-welterweight contender Kieron Conway had been prepared to face Souleymane Cissokho, but will do battle with fellow Englishman Macaulay McGowen.

Ramla Ali’s second professional fight against Vansea Caballero is no longer part of the show after Ali also returned a positive test for coronavirus.

Florian Marku, who signed a multi-fight deal with Matchroom in November, will be involved at Wembley in front of 1,000 fans in an eight-round contest against Alex Fearon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allinson urging for government support after league return date delayed

Tommy Smith connects with a cross at the far post and fires the ball back into the danger area (Pic: DBeech Photography)

Former Fincley star Anthony Joshua is set to defend titles against Pulev at Wembley

File photo dated 07-12-2019 of Anthony Joshua after reclaiming the IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Championship belts at the Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Shop Local: Kenwood’s second-hand bookshop reopens to continue vital fundraising

The cosy second-hand bookshop in Mansion Cottage at Kenwood House. Picture: Friends of Kenwood House

Shop Local: Flora Fine Wines in West Hampstead delighted to reopen and keep an eye on the community

Four generations of the Moreno family have been involved in running their West Hampstead wine shop. Here Abbi Moreno is with her then-infant son Dillon, and family members Salome, Joy, Juan, Marcel and Manuel. Picture: Abbi Moreno

Carlton and Rhyl school merger met with ‘strong opposition’ from staff

Carlton Primary School. Picture: Google