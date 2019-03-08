Former Finchley amateur Courtenay ready for pro debut

Shannon Courtenay presented Islington BC youngster Bek Ikromnov with a pair of tickets for her professional debut at the Copper Box on March 23 (pic Reggie Hagland) Archant

Former Islington amateur Shannon Courtenay will make her professional debut on a Matchroom show at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday.

Known as the ‘Baby Face Assassin’, Courtenay enjoyed a glittering amateur career that saw her win a gold medal at the Haringey Box Cup in 2015.

Now, though, Courtenay has made the decision to join the paid ranks and join an ever-growing list of female British professional boxers.

Courtenay is due to make her professional debut on a busy Matchroom show headlined by Charlie Edwards’ defence of his WBC world flyweight title against Spain’s Angel Moreno.

In signing with Matchroom, Courtenay has joined a stable that already has one world female champion in the form of Katie Taylor, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO world lightweight titles.

That is the kind of success Courtenay would certainly love to achieve herself, but all eyes are firmly focussed on winning her pro debut in Stratford this weekend.