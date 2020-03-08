Isthmian League: Worthing 4 Wingate & Finchley 2

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate saw their six-game unbeaten run come to an end at Premier Division leaders Worthing on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Toby Bancroft fired just wide from a Great Evans cross on four minutes, while Chris Doyle fired into the arms of Carl Rushworth after a run from right-back.

But Blues took the lead on 12 minutes when Bancroft won the ball off a defender and ran through to finish calmly for his first goal for the club.

Jake Eales cleared a header off the line as the hosts looked to respond, but it was all square on 18 minutes when Aarran Racine tapped in after Shane Gore, on his 200th Wingate appearance, had made an initial save.

And Worthing took the lead just past the half-hour mark when Gore saved a free-kick and Dayshonne Golding converted from close range.

You may also want to watch:

The second half was only four minutes old when the hosts went 3-1 up from the penalty spot, as Oliver Pearce saw his effort squeeze under Gore.

And they added a fourth goal six minutes from time when Kieron Pamment fired past Gore, before Evans grabbed a last-minute consolation for the visitors from Doyle's cross.

Spencer Knight's men will look to bounce back when they visit Margate on Tuesday, before the Kent club come to the Maurice Rebak Stadium for a quick return meeting next Saturday.

Wingate: Gore, Doyle, Farrell, Rifat, Eales, Grace, Platt, Tejan-Sie, Evans, Bancroft, Cotter.

Unused subs: Antwi, Kennedy, Ifil, Sayoud, Ruff.

Attendance: 951.