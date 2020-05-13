Wingate striker is dreaming of a trip to the Gold Cup as Montserrat look to qualify

Wingate & Finchley forward Bradley Woods-Garness is dreaming of coming up against USA, Mexico and Panama at the Gold Cup.

The 33-year-old, who joined the Blues late on in the season to help them avoid relegation, has won 13 caps for Montserrat.

But he is now hoping to come up against some big name stars in the 2021 international tournament.

“It’s a wonderful experience and journey at the minute, is full of ups and downs,” he said.

“We just missed out on the Gold Cup last year and now we’re on the verge of making it this year.

“We have a play-off against Guatemala so God willing we win and move through to the Gold Cup, what is like the Euros on that side of the world.

“You get to play against teams like USA, Mexico and Panama, which would be unbelievable.

“We played a game in November against El Salvador and there was 20,000, so being someone who is on the back end of my career, an experience like this you just can’t buy.”

Woods-Garness has moved around the non-league circuit, having successful spells at Billericay Town, Sutton United, Farnborough, Canvey Island and Bedford Town to name a few.

The forward is very fond of his time with the U’s where he netted 25 goals in 63 appearances.

Sutton finished second in the 2009/10 Isthmian League Premier Division season before being crowned champions a year later.

“My best memories were whilst at Sutton, missing out on getting promoted the year before to then winning the league the next year was a great feeling,” he added.

“Also promotion through the play-offs with Lowestoft Town and just scoring some really good goals during my time playing are great memories.”

His journey started in the youth ranks at Chelsea where he learnt his trade before heading to Wycombe Wanderers to finish his academy days.

“It was a great experience, just watching the first-team boys and being involved in certain training sessions with the players that was at the club at that time was unbelievable,” he said.

“Gianfranco Zola and Eidur Gudjohnsen, these type of players were just out of this world.”

Wood-Garness also revealed he enjoyed his brief stint with Wingate towards the end of last season and believes they were about to start pushing on after finding a bit of form to pull themselves out of trouble.

“I thought it was a good football environment, the management team made it a fun but hard working place to be and I went in there not fully fit but they were helping me get to where I wanted to be to play games and help the club,” he said.

“As a team we started to pick up a lot of points and got ourselves out of trouble and I believe we would’ve only pushed on more in the latter part of the season.”

The Islington-born striker has played for many clubs in his career, but will be hoping football can resume so he can prepare himself to potentially play in the Gold Cup next summer.