Wingate & Finchley reach fundraising target in two weeks

Wingate & Finchley in action against Folkestone Invicta (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley have reached the target of raising £10,000 in order to help them survive as a club after the tough times throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The Blues achieved the target in just two weeks thanks to the help of many especially Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony who agreed to sponsor the away shirts for the upcoming season.

The squad from last season’s also decided to donate all the changing room fine money into the crowd funder to help the club instead of using it on an traditional team night out at the end of the season.

The club posted: “A big thank you to each and every person who has donated so far; the money raised will be used to support our community-led activities.”

Wingate & Finchley are still leaving their crowdfunding page open for more donations as they are still uncertain as to when the new season will begin.