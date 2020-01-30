Wingate & Finchley midfielder Ochieng joins Cork City

Wingate & Finchley have agreed the transfer of talented young midfielder Henry Ochieng to Irish Premier Division side Cork City for an undisclosed fee.

Ochieng had previously been part of the academy setup at West Ham United before signing a professional contract with League Two side Leyton Orient.

After spells at Braintree and Welwyn Garden City, he signed for Wingate & Finchley in summer of 2019.

This season he made 31 appearances, scoring two memorable goals in wins over Lewes and Hendon.

Chairman Aron Sharpe said: "We are proud that we are able to help another player back on his way into full time football.

"Sometimes you have to take a step back to go forwards which Henry was prepared to do after being a pro; too many young players seem to chase an extra few quid in the short term rather than (as Henry has done) getting your head down and playing.

"Henry goes with our best wishes for a bright future."