Wingate boss Knight says signing Akinsanya shows intent

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists the signing of striker Oluwaseun Akinsanya is a statement of intent as they look to claw their way out of the bottom three, writes Jacob Ranson.

The 24-year-old joined from Isthmian South Central outfit Ware where he was leading the league in the scoring charts.

The youngster played in the 3-1 defeat to East Thurrock United last weekend but the boss is confident he can help turn the Blues fortunes around

He starts with a busy fixture list as they travel away to Lewes on Saturday before welcoming Cray Wanderers to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"It's a big statement from the owner and the board of directors to back me with that one," Knight said.

"We've also got another striker hopefully coming in this week to bolster our options, so I have to appreciate what the club are doing in terms of trying to support me in the role.

"Bringing in the top scorer from the division below is a statement as a lot of teams have been looking at him, so hopefully he can help fire us up the division.

"I thought for his first appearance he did really well and was a handful all game.

"He gave us an aspect that we hadn't had previously and just from seeing that he's definitely going to score goals in this division."

The former Harlow Town assistant manager knows the Blues head into two tough encounters but wants them to pick up points.

"Two tough games, but two games I go into looking at six points," he added.

"Lewes away is another tough away game, they're a strong team in this division, but we don't go anywhere with any fear at the minute.

"This is what I keep saying to the team - we're not far away, we're playing well and we're causing a lot of problems for other teams and once it clicks for us I'm sure we'll be able to go on a run.

"Hopefully with these two games we can pick up some points."

He added: "Belief is a key word, I've certainly got the belief, and I do think the players have got it, but sometimes you need that justified belief by getting the results."