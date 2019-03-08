Search

Wingate boss Knight says signing Akinsanya shows intent

PUBLISHED: 12:00 08 November 2019

Ware's Spencer Knight beats Romford keeper Aaron Omand from the penalty spot for the only goal of the game

Archant

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists the signing of striker Oluwaseun Akinsanya is a statement of intent as they look to claw their way out of the bottom three, writes Jacob Ranson.

The 24-year-old joined from Isthmian South Central outfit Ware where he was leading the league in the scoring charts.

The youngster played in the 3-1 defeat to East Thurrock United last weekend but the boss is confident he can help turn the Blues fortunes around

He starts with a busy fixture list as they travel away to Lewes on Saturday before welcoming Cray Wanderers to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Tuesday evening.

"It's a big statement from the owner and the board of directors to back me with that one," Knight said.

"We've also got another striker hopefully coming in this week to bolster our options, so I have to appreciate what the club are doing in terms of trying to support me in the role.

"Bringing in the top scorer from the division below is a statement as a lot of teams have been looking at him, so hopefully he can help fire us up the division.

"I thought for his first appearance he did really well and was a handful all game.

"He gave us an aspect that we hadn't had previously and just from seeing that he's definitely going to score goals in this division."

The former Harlow Town assistant manager knows the Blues head into two tough encounters but wants them to pick up points.

"Two tough games, but two games I go into looking at six points," he added.

"Lewes away is another tough away game, they're a strong team in this division, but we don't go anywhere with any fear at the minute.

"This is what I keep saying to the team - we're not far away, we're playing well and we're causing a lot of problems for other teams and once it clicks for us I'm sure we'll be able to go on a run.

"Hopefully with these two games we can pick up some points."

He added: "Belief is a key word, I've certainly got the belief, and I do think the players have got it, but sometimes you need that justified belief by getting the results."

Revealed: North London's most deprived neighbourhoods ranked by postcode

A rough sleeper in West Hampstead, where some of north London's wealthiest rub shoulders with some of the most deprived. Picture: Polly Hancock

Abacus Belsize School: Council set to pass plans for school to move into former Hampstead Police Station

The former Hampstead Police Station, in Rosslyn Hill, which Abacus Belsize Primary School want to turn into a school. Picture: Harry Taylor

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market for its 20th anniversary

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall browse a cheese stall during a visit to Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in London. Picture: Daily Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Muswell Hill stabbing: 21-year-old charged with GBH after high street knife attack

Police at the scene of a stabbing in Muswell Hill. Picture: Hannah Somerville

