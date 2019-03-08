Wingate & Finchley manager Clark looking forward to FA Cup tie with London Colney

Wingate & Finchley manager Steve Clark is looking forward to his side's FA Cup clash with London Colney this weekend.

Steve Clark Manager of Wingate and Finchley and Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch exchange handshakes at the final whistle during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 Steve Clark Manager of Wingate and Finchley and Mark Stimson manager of Hornchurch exchange handshakes at the final whistle during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

The Blues welcome the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division outfit to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday for their first qualifying round clash.

Clark's side beat Welwyn Garden City 2-0 in the last round to progress and will hope to continue their journey in the prestigious cup competition.

"The cup on Saturday, I'm looking forward to it already," said Clark.

"There are no points available on Saturday, but we have a chance to compete and go out to win at home in what is a magnificent competition.

"It has a different feel to the league as in a cup competition you have the X-factor of it being a knockout. We're at home and I expect us to win the game."

However, the boss knows it will not be straightforward as The Blueboys will be up for the challenge especially with £4,500 up for grabs in prize money.

"London Colney, when they come to Wingate, will be more up for it than any other game they've played so far," he added.

"We need to be equipped and ready for that, but on the day any team can win, we just need to ensure that we apply ourselves properly."

Clark came in as manager during the summer break and he knows it will take time to get his new-look squad playing his style.

"It takes 12 to 15 games to really lay down our patterns and our structures, the way the team are going to operate, and it doesn't just happen overnight. Sometimes you go backwards to go forwards.

"Every game we play the players are determined to get better and we approach every training session with the same mentality as we approach a game. Everything is the same in terms of our intensity."

Wingate have had a very mixed start under Clark, losing 2-0 at Hornchurch last weekend, but he is confident they will achieve their targets by the end of the season, adding: "We're determined to be where we want to be come April, so whatever happens in that space between now and then is irrelevant.

"We have our target and we'll reach that target come April I'm sure, but it's a long season."

The Blues return to league action when they host Merstham the following weekend.