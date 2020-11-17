Search

Advanced search

Wingate & Finchley has put up a Wall of Fame to mark the generous fan donations

PUBLISHED: 09:32 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 17 November 2020

Leo Style

Wingate & Finchley chairman Aron Sharpe (centre) presenting the new wall of fame (Pic: Leo Style)

Wingate & Finchley chairman Aron Sharpe (centre) presenting the new wall of fame (Pic: Leo Style)

Archant

Wingate & Finchley have put up a “wall of fame” as a show of gratitude to the 179 donors that helped the club during the first UK lockdown.

Wingate & Finchley chairman Aron Sharpe (centre) presenting the new wall of fame (Pic: Leo Style)Wingate & Finchley chairman Aron Sharpe (centre) presenting the new wall of fame (Pic: Leo Style)

The Blues, who have suffered considerably at the hands of the Covid-19, managed to raise an eye-watering £13,601 in a mere 32 days highlighting the nature of the club’s impact within the local community after launching a fundraising campaign over the lockdown period - auctioning off a variety of rewards in return for a donation.

You may also want to watch:

The Wall of Fame has now been put up on the Maurice Rebak main stand after chairman Aron Sharpe presented it to the supporters before kick-off at the home game against Cheshunt in their final match ahead of lockdown.

It’s a show of appreciation from the club who have an ever-growing and very loyal fanbase for their efforts to help the club survive.

The club are offering free tickets to any NHS worker to thank them for their incredible service - a scheme which will continue when football returns to the Isthmian League.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Perfect plaster: Five top tips for painting new plaster

Thinking about replastering? Here's everything you need to know about creating wonderful walls

Hampstead Heath’s vast and hidden history

The Tumulus circa 1890. Picture: courtesy of Michael Hammerson

Shop Local: Hampstead designer’s ‘uplifting’ lifestyle products for a ‘dreary’ lockdown

Hampstead-based designer Sara Miller. Picture: Sara Miller, London

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

St John’s Wood man guilty of fatally shooting his love rival five times as he slept

Killer Louis Kelly. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate & Finchley has put up a Wall of Fame to mark the generous fan donations

Wingate & Finchley chairman Aron Sharpe (centre) presenting the new wall of fame (Pic: Leo Style)

Royal Free Hospital: New Covid-19 trial launches as hospital unveils bench honouring pandemic key workers

The clinical team leading the new antiviral trial at the Royal Free. Left to right are lead research nurse Rachel Ochiel, clinical trial practitioner Maja Dabagh, Dr David Lowe, and Li-An Brown, infectious diseases registrar. Picture: Royal Free

Tottenham defender Ashleigh Neville disappointed with Bristol City draw

Tottenham Hotspur's Ashleigh Neville (second right) celebrates with her teammates

Arsenal trio return to Scotland squad for Euro 2022 qualification double header

Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

Arsenal boss Montemurro proud of his side as they earnt a draw with Chelsea

Arsenal's Beth Mead (left) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.