Wingate & Finchley has put up a Wall of Fame to mark the generous fan donations

Wingate & Finchley have put up a “wall of fame” as a show of gratitude to the 179 donors that helped the club during the first UK lockdown.

The Blues, who have suffered considerably at the hands of the Covid-19, managed to raise an eye-watering £13,601 in a mere 32 days highlighting the nature of the club’s impact within the local community after launching a fundraising campaign over the lockdown period - auctioning off a variety of rewards in return for a donation.

The Wall of Fame has now been put up on the Maurice Rebak main stand after chairman Aron Sharpe presented it to the supporters before kick-off at the home game against Cheshunt in their final match ahead of lockdown.

It’s a show of appreciation from the club who have an ever-growing and very loyal fanbase for their efforts to help the club survive.

The club are offering free tickets to any NHS worker to thank them for their incredible service - a scheme which will continue when football returns to the Isthmian League.