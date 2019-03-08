Isthmian Premier: Wingate nab draw with leaders Folkestone while Haringey fall short

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate clears during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley nabbed a 1-1 draw off league leaders Folkestone Invicta after parting company with manager Steve Clark during the week while Haringey Borough crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Bognor Regis Town.

The Blues took the lead through midfielder Olumide Oluwatimilehin in the 62nd minute but Folkestone levelled the score 11 minutes later thanks to Joshua Vincent.

They held on for a point at the Maurice Rebak Stadium to end a three game winless run in the Isthmian Premier League.

Neighbours Haringey Borough fell to a 2-0 defeat away to strugglers Bognor Regis Town to slop down to fifth in the league table.

Goals from Tommy Leigh and Jimmy Muitt sealed the three points for Regis at Nyewood Lane.

Leigh found the net in the 31st minute before Muitt doubled their lead in the 78th minute of play to seal the win.

Haringey will now host Kingstonian on Monday evening while Wingate & Finchley travel away to Cheshunt on Tuesday evening.