Wingate boss Knight wants to take encouragement from Folkestone win at Worthing

PUBLISHED: 09:00 06 March 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says they must take encouragement from their win at Folkestone Invicta the other week when they face league leaders Worthing, writes Jaocb Ranson.

The Blues travel away to Woodside Road on Saturday to take on the Isthmian League Premier Division front-runners as they continue their bid of avoiding relegation.

Knight's side are currently on a six-game unbeaten run which has seen them lift themselves out of the relegation zone in recent weeks, thanks to big results like their 1-0 victory at Folkestone.

"If the players can't take encouragement from the Folkestone display then they need looking at," Knight said.

"We'll go there wary of course as they're a good side, you don't get to be top of the league without being a good side, but with no fear once again.

"I've said it many times, we can beat anyone in this league, if we turn up and do the right things.

"It would be great to go to Worthing and continue that unbeaten run, we've got a game plan, we've worked on it already in training and we will go over it again. Hopefully we'll go there and cause them more problems than they expect.

"But I will be surprised if they took us as lightly as Folkestone did, we'll have to wait and see."

Wingate lost 3-2 to Worthing at the Maurice Rebak Stadium earlier this season but the boss felt they didn't have the mentality at that stage that they do now.

"We played them at home earlier in the season and were 2-0 up, but didn't quite have the mentality at that stage to see it through, and ended up losing 3-2," he added.

"What I'm sure of now is if we get ourselves in front, we're much better placed with the people we've got now to see it out."

Knight also knows they must repeat the month of February to ensure their survival as early as they possibly can, adding: "We've had a really good month, but all that has done really is give us a chance.

"I'm pleased with how it went in February, if it went the other way we could have easily been cast adrift at this point.

"The other teams down the bottom are doing alright as well, so we need March to be as good, if not better than February."

