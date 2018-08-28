Can AI football coach help Blues get much-needed win?

A general view looking towards the main stand at Wingate & Finchley's Maurice Rebak Stadium (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Maurice Rebak Stadium club will use Artificial Intelligence during Saturday’s match with Whitehawk

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley will host Whitehawk this weekend in the Bostik Premier in what is a huge game for both clubs.

The two sides are currently in the relegation places and, even with plenty of matches left, a gap is already opening up.

Bottom of the table Hawks have 21 points from 28 games, while the Blues are 20th with 25 points from 26 fixtures.

Wingate’s two matches in hand will be crucial, but for now they must concentrate on this encounter against relegation rivals Whitehawk.

Harlow Town, the side just out of the drop zone, have 29 points and it shows why the clash at Summers Lane is crucial.

The winner will boost their chances of survival, while the loser will face a difficult road back and a draw does little for either team.

Dave Norman, who is back at Blues overseeing football operations for the interim, will get a helping hand this weekend when Hawks visit.

Last month, Wingate linked up with Big Bang Fair to help get more students into maths (STEM), engineering, science and technology careers by appoint an AI football coach.

AI - Artificial Intelligence – will assist Norman and his coaching staff with tactics for Saturday’s key encounter.

It is also set to help decide the starting XI and formation at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Given Wingate haven’t won since December 22, a run of eight games in all competitions, the Blues will hope AI can give them an edge.

After entertaining fellow strugglers Whitehawk, Blues will host high-flying Tonbridge Angels on Wednesday, February 13.

Norman’s team go into the fixtures after a frustrating 2-1 loss at Leatherhead last time out on Saturday.

Shaun Okojie’s opened the scoring for the Tanners with quarter of an hour played, but Blues levelled just past the 30-minute mark.

Charlie Cole pressed well and his hard work earned reward with the ball finding the net.

Wingate went on to hit the woodwork several times, but disaster struck with 71 played when a cruel own-goal handed Leatherhead a winner.

A combination of Ahmet Rifat and Alieu Nije deflected the ball beyond Shane Gore and the Blues lost again.