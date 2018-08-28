Blues feel cold chill as Tonbridge match postponed
PUBLISHED: 09:30 23 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:45 23 January 2019
The Bostik Premier club were due to play the Kent outfit, but a heavy downpour of snow made the pitch unusable
Wingate & Finchley were forced to postpone their Bostik Premier home match with Tonbridge Angels on Tuesday night due to the cold snap.
Snow began to fall at the Maurice Rebak Stadium around two hours before kick-off, by which point the visitors had already started their journey.
As the weather got progressively worse, the game began to be in doubt and at 6.30pm it was confirmed as off.
Tonbridge’s manager Steve Mckimm made it to Summers Lane along with his squad, but weather was the winner in the end.
Both clubs will no doubt announce a new date for the fixture in due course, but in the mean time they will now prepare for their respective games on Saturday.
Wingate, under the caretaker management of Dave Norman, will hope to host 11th in the table Brightlingsea Regent this weekend with temperatures set to increase in the capital over the coming days.