Consistency key for Wingate ahead of new season, says Clark

Marvin Morgan in action for Wingate & Finchley against Watford's under-23s (pic: Martin Addison). martin.addison@btinternet.com

The Maurice Rebak Stadium club had four different managers in the 2018/19 campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation on the final day

Steve Clark believes Wingate & Finchley will benefit from consistency this season in the Isthmian Premier, but he wants his team to remember the quality they showed at the end of the past campaign.

The experienced coach moved to the Maurice Rebak Stadium in January to help out Dave Norman, who was in charge of football operations after the departure of Glen Little - the club's third boss of the term.

Blues' former director of football, Norman, guided the side to safety on the final day of the season with a 4-2 win over Burgess Hill Town.

Not long after, the Summers Lane outfit confirmed their new management team for the upcoming campaign with Clark staying and becoming first-team boss, with Danny Foster, once of Tottenham Hotspur, his assistant.

A technical director role has been created for Norman and with those changes now in place, the team will hope to improve on last season's 19th position and return to past years where they upset the big boys in the division and challenged for the play-offs.

Clark said: "We lacked consistency when I came into the club at the beginning of the year in terms of the way we were trying to play and team selection.

"It's very difficult for the players to go up the table from so low down and to create the belief they need.

"Everything comes back to the players believing in what we're trying to do. You can have the best manager in the world and the best players, but if they don't believe they can do it then it will be hard.

"But when the chips were down and when we had to win, the players produced the goods and it should give us the confidence we need going into the season.

"It will be a long slog and it will get harder and harder, but my expectation of the players we have and the ones we have brought in during the summer is that we should surprise a few this season."

Wingate know should they start well they will have clubs coming in for their players like usual and if they begin badly, the worry of relegation will return quickly, but for boss Clark, the focus will be on believing in the process and that should guide them in the right direction.