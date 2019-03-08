Wingate appoint Clark as manager; Norman stays as technical director

Wingate & Finchley have this afternoon appointed Steve Clark as first-team manager with Dave Norman remaining at the club in a technical director capacity.

The Bostik Premier club managed to stay up on the final day of the season following a 4-2 win over Burgess Hill Town.

Norman had taken over from Glen Little in January and became the fourth manager of the campaign after Nicky Shorey and Keith Rowland had stepped down earlier in the 2018/19 term.

He juggled the role with a sporting director job at Rhyl in the Welsh Championship and will continue to work at Maurice Rebak Stadium alongside his other duties.

Norman will support Clark, who spent time coaching at Sporting Bengal United and was with the Blues previously.

The club also confirmed former Dagenham & Redbridge and Wycombe Wanderers full-back Danny Foster will be the new assistant manager.

He boasts a plethora of football experience and Wingate have promoted Gavin King and Franco Piazza after they helped out during the previous campaign.

King will be Blues goalkeeper coach while Piazza will continue as assistant first-team coach at Summers Lane.

A statement on the official club website ready: "Steve shall be in control of the first team and all related issues."

It continued: "David will continue to assist the club in a consultant role as Technical Director. David shall oversee all football activity and will also work in conjunction with the first-team to support the first-team manager.

"David shall also continue his role as Sporting Director for Rhyl FC in the Welsh Championship.

"As a club that enjoys two-way loyalty and consistency, we are pleased to confirm that Gavin King will continue as goalkeeping coach and Franco Piazza stays as assistant first-team coach."

The following players have also been retained: Ahmet Rifat, Shane Gore, Ola Williams, Sean Cronin, Tommy Tejan-Sie, Reece Beckles-Richards, Luke Ifil, Layne Eadie, Alieu Njie, Tanashe Abrahams, Charlie Cole and Rob Laney.

Youngsters Sam Tring and Jake Eales have signed new contracts too and after a term lacking stability, this continuity will hopefully bring positive results next season.

*Wingate joined forces with Hemel Hempstead Town on Tuesday to take part in a charity match for former player Spencer McCall.

The ex-Blues midfielder was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma - cancer in the bone - on February 8 2019.

McCall had been injured with what he understood to be a stress fracture, but he had a tumour in his tibia bone for over a year.

The one-time Stevenage ace arranged a charity match at Watford's Vicarage Road on Tuesday between Wingate & Friends and Hemel & Family.

An entertaining affair took place and it finished 4-3 to the Blues with an enjoyable night had been all.

A statement by the official club website read: "Tonight was about Spencer McCall. We hope the game raised plenty of money for Spencer, Cancer Research UK and Ewing's Sarcoma. Get well soon Spencer. Everyone at Team Wingate is behind you."

To donate to Spencer, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/spencermccall