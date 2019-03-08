Wingate to take part in Spencer McCall charity tournament

Spencer McCall (right) in action for Wingate & Finchley during a pre-season friendly against Haringey Borough in the summer of 2017 (pic: Martin Addison). martin.addison@btinternet.com

The popular former midfielder, who enjoyed success with the Blues, was told earlier this year he has Ewing Sarcoma

Wingate & Finchley will step up their pre-season schedule at the weekend and also raise money for a much-loved old player at the same time.

Steve Clark's team will take part in the Spencer McCall charity tournament alongside Hemel Hempstead Town, Hendon and Royston Town on Saturday at Barnet Lane.

McCall played for Blues in the past, in addition to Hemel, but in February was told he has Ewing Sarcoma - cancer in the bone.

Since then a JustGiving page has been sent up for the former footballer, who started out with Watford, to help him and his family through it and for Cancer Research UK.

This weekend's competition is a pay what you want on the door for fans while a bucket collection will take place and all proceeds will go to McCall and his family.

Wingate will play Hemel at 12pm at Barnet Lane, EN5 2DN before Hendon do battle with Royston on a different pitch and then a third-place fixture and final will happen later in the day at the same venue, which has one grass surface and an artificial one.

Blues warmed up for the friendly by facing Stevenage on Tuesday at the Maurice Rebak Stadium, but they lost by the odd goal.

Shane Gore impressed in goal against his former side, but couldn't prevent Charlie Carter scoring in the first half to give the League Two outfit a 1-0 victory.

Following Saturday's four-team tournament, Wingate will return to Summers Lane to host Aldershot Town on Tuesday (July 16) in their latest friendly of the summer.

Haringey Borough have had two games over the last week, but fell to defeats in both of them against higher level opposition at Coles Park.

National League South St Albans City visited N17 on Saturday and earned a 2-1 win despite Tom Loizou's team going ahead in the first half.

Days later and Borough suffered another defeat to a side playing at step two of the non-league pyramid.

Chelmsford City, also of the National League South, made the trip to Coles Park and won 7-0 to leave the home side with plenty to think about.

Next up for Loizou's team is another tough clash at home to National League Aldershot Town tonight (Thursday).

Borough will then make the trip up to AFC Sudbury next week on Tuesday evening for their next friendly clash.