Wingate boss Knight 'disappointed' with setback after Worthing and Margate defeats

Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight 'disappointed' to suffer setback in their race to avoid relegation from the Isthmian Premier Division.

The Blues suffered a 4-2 defeat to league leaders Worthing on Saturday before then falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Margate on Tuesday evening.

That ended a six game unbeaten run previously and has made them drop down to fourth from bottom - just one point off all three teams below them.

'I think so, at this stage of the season results is all that matters really, we put in two decent performances but it's the points that count at the moment,' Knight said.

'As well as we played we're disappointed not to pick up any points.'

Toby Bancroft opened the scoring for Wingate at Worthing before they notched four goals through the likes of Aarran Racine, Dayshonne Golding, Oliver Pearce, and Kieron Panment before Great Evans netted a second goal for the Blues in the dying stages.

'They're a good side, they're well managed and well coached, it's a good football club in general down there.

'Although we started the game great, the first 15 to 20 minutes went according to plan, as we kept them quiet then scored on the break which is what we wanted to do.

'A couple of individual errors from us has gifted them two goals and then after that it was an uphill struggle.

'If we hadn't made those errors it could have been a different story.'

Kadell Daniel scored the winner in the 23rd minute for Margate at Hartsdown Park a few days to deny Wingate picking up any points.

'That's exactly what it is (fine margins). We bossed the game in terms of possession, but again they're a good side, they've got some good players, especially at home they play some good stuff.

'They've got a top manager for this level, who knows exactly what he's doing, but from our perspective I was pleased with the way we played right up until the final third. It was only in and around their box that we let ourselves down.

'We didn't have that cutting edge.'