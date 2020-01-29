They must get it right at both ends insists Wingate boss Knight

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight has admitted they must start getting it right at both ends of the pitch to turn their fortunes around.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw with fellow Isthmian Premier Division strugglers Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday before they were knocked out of the Middlesex County Cup in the quarter-finals with a 1-0 defeat to Brentford B.

And the boss says they defended well against Regent but didn't take their chances and that is what cost them from picking up three points.

"The point is a better point for them than us with the way the league table is, but the positive for us is that we looked very solid," Knight said.

"They created a few chances, but in general we looked very comfortable defensively, annoyingly we get it right at one end and not the other as we failed to convert our own chances.

"It seems at the moment that we're struggling to put both elements of the game together."

On Tuesday evening, a 47th minute strike from 18-year-old Brentford B forward Gustav Mogensen sealed the Bees progress while the Blues exited the competition, but Knight was pleased with the performance.

"To be honest, they were really good, they were sharp and they're all obviously full-time.

"There were some real good young players on show from Brentford and it was a good game with our lads putting in a very good performance.

"We had to make some changes Fom was cup tied, Doyle knock, Rifat was out so missing some key players.

"We put in a good display, goalkeeper Fergale Hale-Brown came in and was outstanding, so he's really pushing himself forward to challenge for the number one spot now.

"We conceded a slightly sloppy goal, but we addressed it after the game with the individuals involved, overall though it was a good performance from us against a kind of team we don't come across in our league.

"They were well advanced in terms of technical ability, so what I said to the lads after the game is if we can perform like that week in and week out, then we will start climbing the league."