Blues reveal pre-season friendly plans

Stevenage and Watford's under-23s will make the trip to Summers Lane this summer

Wingate & Finchley have lined up some exciting games for pre-season with League Two outfit Stevenage set to visit Maurice Rebak Stadium.

The Blues will also take part in a four-way charity tournament for Spencer McCall on July 13th at Barnet Lane training ground.

In total, Steve Clark's team will play eight matches ahead of another season in the Bostik Premier, which gets underway on August 10th.

League Two side Stevenage will travel to the capital on July 9th for a midweek fixture at Summers Lane.

Days later, on July 13th, Wingate will take part in a charity tournament alongside Hemel Hempstead Town, Hendon and Bishop's Stortford in aid of former player McCall which will occur at Barnet Lane training ground.

A week later Chalfont St Peter will also travel to Barnet Lane training ground to take on the Blues in a friendly encounter.

Hayes & Yeading will visit Summers Lane on July 23rd before Blues make the trip to Welwyn Garden City on July 27th.

Watford's under-23s will do battle with Clark's men the following midweek before the Bostik Premier club wrap up their pre-season schedule with a trip to Ware on August 3rd.