Boss Knight wants to shore up his Wingate defence for local derby with Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 09:00 20 December 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight will be looking to shore up his defence as they take on local rivals Potters Bar Town this weekend.

The Blues will welcome the Scholars to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday for their final fixture of 2019 as they continue their bid to pull themselves away from the relegation zone in the Isthmian Premier Division.

They currently sit 20th with just 12 points after 19 matches ahead of Merstham and Corinthian Casuals who they drew 3-3 with last weekend.

"It's another local derby for us and it's a game that we can win if we get back to the way we were playing a week or so ago," Knight said.

"We need to work hard and cut out the individual errors as we're conceding too many goals, too many poor goals, and we need to get back to basics in that respect.

"Keep clean sheets, we're always going to score goals, so the priority for me is can we shore up our defence and limit the crosses coming into the box."

The former Harlow Town assistant manager revealed he has the utmost respect for Potters Bar and admires how well they're doing with limited resources.

The Scholars gained promotion from the Isthmian North in the 2017/18 season to the Premier and have since had good runs in the FA Cup.

"They're a team I totally respect as they're continuously punching above their wage in terms of the budget.

"The set up they've got down there in terms of the chairman, who is someone I know very well, and they do things well.

"They've got a good young manager in place so they're a team we respect that's for sure and it will be a tough game no doubt."

Wingate will then have a break for the festive period with no Boxing Day match and don't return to action until Wednesday, January, 1 when they face Haringey Borough.

"Everyone is used to a Boxing Day game and I definitely am, so it's one of those that when I wake up in the morning I'll be happy there is not a game, but it doesn't feel like Christmas without a game on Boxing Day.

"We'll be training a few times in between to make sure we're ready for New Year's Day."

