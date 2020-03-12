Wingate manager Knight is wondering whether to throw a curve ball Margate's way

Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight does wonder if either manager will try to throw a curve ball in the other's direction as they face Margate for the second time this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison) Wingate & Finchley in action against Margate earlier this season in the Trophy (Pic: Martin Addison)

The Blues welcome Jay Saunders side to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday after having lost 1-0 to Gate at Hartsdown Park on Tuesday evening thanks to a 23rd-minute strike from Kadell Daniel.

And the Wingate boss says Saunders or himself may opt to alter their tactics slightly to catch the other side off guard.

'It's a result, at least I don't need to get a scouting report,' Knight chuckled.

'We know exactly what to expect, but whether either of us managerial wise will make changes for Saturday, just to throw a curve ball or not I don't know.

'I'd expect another close game and hopefully we can come out on the right side of it this time.'

Wingate attacker Charlie Ruff left the club this week and the boss was keen to make it known it was the player's decision to go.

You may also want to watch:

'For my perspective it goes down to people wanting to stand up and fight. Unfortunately Charlie has decided he doesn't want to stay and fight, it was certainly not a club decision to let him go,' he added.

'He asked to leave because he had been left out of the side for a couple of weeks. Disapprovingly from my perspective and the whole squad that he chose to leave, rather than stay and fight with his team-mates.

'A real disappointment from my perspective, but I just wanted to make it known that it wasn't our decision to let Charlie go.

'The fact is I only want people around the football club that want to fight for it and help us get out of the situation that we're in.

'It's all about the team, not about one individual, it's about being a collective.'

Wingate will be determined to put their setback behind them after losing 1-0 to Margate and 4-2 to leaders Worthing at the weekend.

Knight and his side now have nine fixtures left to ensure their survival in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

They currently sit fourth from bottom, but are just one point ahead of the bottom three sides in the fight for survival.