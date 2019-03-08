Search

Advanced search

Knight prepared for a difficult away test at Worthing

PUBLISHED: 16:56 14 November 2019

Luke Ifil of Wingate & Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Luke Ifil of Wingate & Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight admits his side's away game at Worthing on Saturday will be a difficult test.

The Blues picked up just their second league win of the season and their first under Knight on Saturday by beating Lewes away 2-1.

But they lost 1-0 at home to Cray Wanderers on Tuesday and sit one place above the relegation zone heading into Saturday.

Worthing, meanwhile, are sixth in the table, two points outside the play-offs, but were beaten 4-1 by AFC Sudbury in the FA Trophy in their last game.

Knight is predicting an entertaining game as he searches for more points to pull his side away from the relegation zone.

"Worthing have a good side. They try and play good football," he said.

"They are doing well so far this season. They are flying high and are around the play-offs.

"It's going to be difficult for us. It will be an entertaining game I'm sure.

"If we work as hard as we can then hopefully we can pick up a good result.

"I think with the way the league is at the moment there isn't anyone we fear.

"If we turn up and play well I'm confident we can get a good result."

A third-minute goal from Joel Rollinson was enough to hand Cray all three points on Tuesday.

But Wingate did end their eight-game winless run on Saturday thanks to goals from Charlie Ruff and Henry Ochieng.

Ruff struck after just three minutes when he raced forward and fired an effort into the bottom left corner.

Midfielder Ochieng then doubled their lead in the 32nd minute as he headed home a cross at the back post.

Lewes did claw one back in the 62nd minute thanks to Charlie Coppola but the home side held on for three points, much to the delight of Knight.

He added: "We have been playing well but not getting the results.

"It was good to finally get a win on Saturday and it was fully deserved.

"For us to get out of the bottom three was a big statement.

"The longer you are there the more it starts to play on your mind."

Most Read

Owner of Jack Straw’s Castle appeals for a new buyer after 20 years

Listed building Jack Straw's Castle was rebuilt in the 1960s. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Frank Dobson: Tributes paid to ‘wonderful socialist’ and former Holborn and St Pancras MP who has died aged 79

Frank Dobson addresses constituency party members in his farewell speech. Picture: Mark Hakansson.

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Ally Pally: Alexandra Park and Palace trust launch consultation over bringing in parking charges

A general view of Alexandra Palace in Wood Green, North London. Picture: Yui Mok

Police say bomb not found in Kentish Town as ‘suspicious car’ investigated

A bomb disposal robot is deployed in Holmes Road, Kentish Town, after a suspicious car was found. The car has been deemed non-suspicious and stood down. Picture: Barrie Gordon/Twitter

Most Read

Owner of Jack Straw’s Castle appeals for a new buyer after 20 years

Listed building Jack Straw's Castle was rebuilt in the 1960s. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Frank Dobson: Tributes paid to ‘wonderful socialist’ and former Holborn and St Pancras MP who has died aged 79

Frank Dobson addresses constituency party members in his farewell speech. Picture: Mark Hakansson.

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Ally Pally: Alexandra Park and Palace trust launch consultation over bringing in parking charges

A general view of Alexandra Palace in Wood Green, North London. Picture: Yui Mok

Police say bomb not found in Kentish Town as ‘suspicious car’ investigated

A bomb disposal robot is deployed in Holmes Road, Kentish Town, after a suspicious car was found. The car has been deemed non-suspicious and stood down. Picture: Barrie Gordon/Twitter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hampstead get back to winning ways on return

Hampstead & Westminster's Joie Leigh (pic Mark Clews)

Loizou wants Haringey to begin pushing up table starting with Bishop’s Stortford at home

Haringey Borough goalkeeper Valery Pajetat. Picture: PA

UCS pupils serve up table tennis success

University College School's Toby Crawour, Benjamin Barbarash, Aiden Pick, Tommy Lyons and Oskar Gershfield won the under-16 boys event (pic Stephen Pover)

Hendon search for second straight league win against Swindon Supermarine

Tom Hamblin strikes Hendon's equaliser against Beaconsfield (pic DBeechPhotography)

Abacus Belsize Primary School: Council rejects renewed plan to move school into former Hampstead Police Station

Camden's planning committee vote unanimously against proposals that would see Abacus School relocating to the former Hampstead Police Station at a meeting on November 14 Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists