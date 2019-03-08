Knight prepared for a difficult away test at Worthing

Luke Ifil of Wingate & Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight admits his side's away game at Worthing on Saturday will be a difficult test.

The Blues picked up just their second league win of the season and their first under Knight on Saturday by beating Lewes away 2-1.

But they lost 1-0 at home to Cray Wanderers on Tuesday and sit one place above the relegation zone heading into Saturday.

Worthing, meanwhile, are sixth in the table, two points outside the play-offs, but were beaten 4-1 by AFC Sudbury in the FA Trophy in their last game.

Knight is predicting an entertaining game as he searches for more points to pull his side away from the relegation zone.

"Worthing have a good side. They try and play good football," he said.

"They are doing well so far this season. They are flying high and are around the play-offs.

"It's going to be difficult for us. It will be an entertaining game I'm sure.

"If we work as hard as we can then hopefully we can pick up a good result.

"I think with the way the league is at the moment there isn't anyone we fear.

"If we turn up and play well I'm confident we can get a good result."

A third-minute goal from Joel Rollinson was enough to hand Cray all three points on Tuesday.

But Wingate did end their eight-game winless run on Saturday thanks to goals from Charlie Ruff and Henry Ochieng.

Ruff struck after just three minutes when he raced forward and fired an effort into the bottom left corner.

Midfielder Ochieng then doubled their lead in the 32nd minute as he headed home a cross at the back post.

Lewes did claw one back in the 62nd minute thanks to Charlie Coppola but the home side held on for three points, much to the delight of Knight.

He added: "We have been playing well but not getting the results.

"It was good to finally get a win on Saturday and it was fully deserved.

"For us to get out of the bottom three was a big statement.

"The longer you are there the more it starts to play on your mind."