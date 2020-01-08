Wingate boss Knight says they must start managing games or pay the price

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight insists his side must start learning to see games out in order to start climbing up the Isthmian Premier Division table.

The Blues played out a goalless draw with Cray Wanderers on Saturday but then lost 2-1 to Leatherhead on Tuesday evening at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

Boss Knight took plenty of positives from Saturday before brought back down to earth in mid-week.

"We need to learn and learn very quickly on how to see games out and play for the full 90 minutes otherwise our league position is not going to improve," Knight said.

"Again it's another game I'm sitting scratching my head wondering how we haven't got all three points let alone a draw.

"What I said to the players after the game is that it can't continue to be unlucky when this happens all the time."

The Blues got off to a strong start with an early goal from Luke Ifil but a brace from the Tanners striker Jake Embery in the second-half gave them the three points at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

"All too familiar is the problem, we started the game really well, dominated the first-half and got ourselves in front.

"We should have been two or three in front then in the second-half we capitulated, it was a really poor performance from us.

"They started smashing the ball long and we failed to deal with it which is really disappointing from a back four and goalkeeper that kept a clean sheet on Saturday to concede the goals that we did."

Whereas Knight was very pleased with the 0-0 draw against play-off chasing Wanderers on the weekend.

"It was a good result against a decent team and we had chances to win it," he admitted.

"I thought a draw was probably a fair result, but it was a pleasing performance considering the amount of goals we've been letting in of late, so to keep the clean sheet was a real positive.

"We defended well, we had a good shape throughout the game, and we looked a real threat on the break so it was a positive display and a decent point."