Wingate boss Knight says plenty of positives but plenty to learn

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says there were plenty of positives but lots to still learn for his young squad after Enfield Town draw and Carshalton Athletic defeat.

The Blues nabbed a 2-2 draw with promotion hopefuls Enfield on Saturday - despite storming to a 2-0 lead thanks to a brace from Oluwaseun Akinsanya but goals from Muhammadu Faal and Joseph Payne meant they had to settle for a share of the spoils at Queen Elizabeth Stadium.

They then suffered a 2-0 defeat to Carshalton Athletic on the Tuesday evening thanks to goals from Adeyinra Adeniyi and Christie Pattison.

"Positives, but we need to learn and learn quickly, so when these occasions occur again that we need to see them out and get the victories," Knight said.

"Saturday's game although we've ended up with a draw, we deserved to win that game, it was a good performance but we just came up short once again late on, which is something we need to learn from.

"Overall the performance was really good against a team that are fancied for promotion and probably have double our budget, but we outplayed them completely on the day I think, and really unfortunate not to win."

He is however pleased with the direction his squad are headed in but insists results will become more important soon.

"If I think about it, we've only been in charge for less than two months now, and coming up against a team that has been two years in the making and we're not far away from that.

"It's all positive signs, but like I've been saying for the last few weeks, we need to start turning it into league results and get up that table."

The boss also believes they can learn from the teams they've played including the way Carshalton Athletic closed out the final 20 minutes of the match against them.

"It was a classic result from us I think, we created lots of chances and good opportunities, and didn't take them against a team that are very experienced and again they've been built for a while now.

"They scored two set-pieces against us and that really kicked the stuffing out of us, the second one especially in the second-half.

"What we did learn though was how to manage a game, I thought in the last 20 minutes of the game they managed it perfectly, used their experience and saw the game out well.

"That is something I said to the boys we need to learn from as if we'd been able to do that against Enfield on Saturday we would have got the win."