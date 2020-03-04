Wingate boss Knight looking at the bigger picture despite Lewes disappointment

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is looking at the bigger picture despite the disappointment of drawing 1-1 with Lewes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Blues extended their unbeaten run to six games and remain outside the Isthmian Premier Division relegation zone by earning a point at the Maurice Rebak Stadium on the weekend.

Ronnie Conlon opened the scoring for Lewes in the seventh minute but Wingate striker Great Evans levelled the score in the 25th minute to make it 1-1 and that's how the score line remained.

"It shows you how far we've come in the last month that the boys were disappointed to only get a point, but if you look at the bigger picture, we had a really good February and got ourselves into a position now where we can hopefully start pulling away from that danger zone," Knight said.

"Lewes are in a similar boat so I think both side's were happy with a point in the end."

You may also want to watch:

The former Harlow Town assistant manager insisted it was vital to pull Lewes into the battle and keep as many teams in the mix as possible.

"They certainly didn't get away, we would have loved to have gone in front of them obviously, but keeping them within touching distance is good.

"The more teams in the battle the better, I think I said last week there is seven teams it looks like at the moment, and if we can finish top of that seven team league then that's our aim for the rest of the season."

Knight was also keen to praise forward Great Evans after bagging his second goal for the club after recently joining.

"He's done well since he's came in, he's changed the way we've played slightly, and we've got him some support with Jayden Antwi and Toby Bancroft in as well.

"Between the three of them they've looked a real threat at times, so I'm pleased for Great as striker's need goals for their confidence, and his all-round performance was decent."