Wingate boss Knight is keen to pull more teams into the battle as they take on Lewes

Wingate & Finchley in action against Folkestone Invicta (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is looking to keep pulling teams back into the fight at the bottom end of the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The Blues welcome Lewes to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to make it five games unbeaten in the league and six in all competitions.

They will be confident heading into the clash after beating title chasing Folkestone Invicta 1-0 last weekend to move themselves up to 19th in the table and out of the relegation zone.

"If you look at it over the last few weeks, we've picked up some results, but also some of the other sides down there have picked up some results," Knight said.

"Corinthian Casuals and Brightlingsea Regent have got some results, Cheshunt and Bishop's Stortford have been dragged back into it, so if we get a positive result against Lewes they will be in the thick of it as well.

"The more teams that are in and around the bottom two or three positions is great for us, but now we want to look forward and see whether we can be top of this bottom group if you like - can we make that our aim for the rest of the season."

Knight revealed he banned the word relegation a month ago as he wanted his players thinking more positively and it appears to have worked wonders.

"I officially banned the word relegation to the boys about a month ago, so nobody was speaking about that in and around our camp," he added.

"I don't want to think about that as we want to be positive and we want to think about getting as high up the table as we can, then start the preparations for next season.

"At the moment things are positive, but I've been around football long enough to know you can never get too ahead of yourself or get distracted.

"We could easily be brought back down to earth on Saturday if we don't turn up and do the thing we have been doing."

Knight also revealed bringing in a few experienced heads has helped push his side in the right direction.

"The difference in us in the last month or so, is the know-how and experience that the more senior players have brought to the game for us," he added.

"We have always had quality but we haven't managed games properly.

"In the last month we've managed games really well and won by the odd goal instead of lost by the odd goal like earlier in the season."