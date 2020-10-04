Wingate & Finchley seal first league victory of the season

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight (Pic: Martin Addison) martin.addison@btinternet.com

Isthmian Premier League: Wingate & Finchley 4 Lewes 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley sealed their first win of the new Isthmian Premier League as they cruised to a comfortable 4-1 victory over Lewes.

A brace from Billy Healey and goals from both Bilal Sayoud and Kavan Cotter sealed the three points for Spencer Knight’s men at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

You may also want to watch:

Although it did not start the way the hosts would have intended as Lewes’ Ayotimiwa Bolarinwa opened the scoring in the fourth minute to give his side the lead.

It was short lived as Wingate struck back seven minutes later as Bilal Sayoud beat his man on the left wing, drove inside and picked out the far corner with a shot-cum-cross that flies over the goalkeeper and into the net.

In the 14th minute the hosts gained the lead when Suleiman Bakalandwa whipped a cross in, advantage played as Healey is bundled over attempting to reach it and Kavan Cotter volleyed in at the back post.

Wingate then made it 3-1 as Healey met a free-kick floated in deep to the back post and skimmed a header into the bottom corner and they took that lead into the half-time break.

In the 77th minute Wingate wrapped it up as Chris Doyle’s cross slipped through two defenders and Healey is there to tap home his second of the game.