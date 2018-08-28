Search

Wingate look to build at Leatherhead after finally getting foundation

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 February 2019

Wingate's Sean Cronin fires home from the penalty spot (pic Martin Addison)

Wingate's Sean Cronin fires home from the penalty spot (pic Martin Addison)

Archant

Dave Norman’s team picked up their first point of 2019 last weekend, but in dramatic fashion

Wingate & Finchley travel to Leatherhead this weekend hoping to start a good run of form in the Bostik Premier.

The Blues have struggled of late, but ended January on a positive note with a 2-2 draw at home to Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

It has given them a boost ahead of their upcoming trip to Surrey where they will aim to make it two games without a defeat.

Leatherhead are 13th in the table with 36 points to their name while Wingate, in 20th spot, have 25 points.

The two clubs have different ambitions heading into the final few months of the term, but both are desperate to take the points this time around.

When they last did battle on October 13, Wingate claimed a 1-0 win thanks to a winner from Marc Charles-Smith.

He has since departed and the Blues have only won four Bostik Premier games since that success over the Tanners.

It is the reason they find themselves in the relegation zone, but last weekend they halted their poor form.

Brightlingsea visited the Maurice Rebak Stadium with Wingate on a losing streak of six matches.

Things started poorly for the hosts as well when Harvey Hodd curled home a free kick in the 18th minute.

Dave Norman’s Blues were able to respond, however, as Charlie Cole equalised in the 42nd minute with an excellent finish on the volley.

It remained 1-1 at half time, but Regent restored the lead on the hour mark when Billy Jones poked home from close range at Summers Lane.

At this point, Wingate were facing a seventh consecutive defeat, but the Blues showed superb spirit to clinch a much-needed point.

Cole chased after a long ball and it eventually ricocheted to Timothy Monsheju, who was fouled inside the penalty area in the 90th minute.

Following a slight delay, it was left to skipper Sean Cronin to step up and secure the N12 club a point and he duly delivered.

The captain fired home to score his ninth goal of the campaign, though unfortunately it wasn’t enough to take them out of the bottom three.

Right-back Ola Williams also saw red after the dramatic, late leveller and he will now serve a suspension, but Blues have at least got off the mark in 2019 and will aim to build on this at Leatherhead.

