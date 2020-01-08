Search

Wingate & Finchley remain bottom after Leatherhead defeat

PUBLISHED: 09:13 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 08 January 2020

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier Division: Wingate & Finchley 1 Leatherhead 2

Wingate & Finchley remain bottom of the Isthmian Premier Division after falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat against Leatherhead.

The Blues got off to a strong start with an early goal from Luke Ifil but a brace from the Tanners striker Jake Embery in the second-half gave them the three points at the Maurice Rebak Stadium.

A few early chances for Wingate were wasted until the 20th minute when Johnville Renee collected a ball and bobbled a pass across the box for Luke Ifil to slot under the goalkeeper.

Spencer Knight's men held onto that lead until the half-time break and went in 1-0 up.

The lead didn't last long after the restart as former Maidstone United youngster Embery as he fired a shot from distance that appeared to take a deflection past experienced goalkeeper Shane Gore.

In the 71st minute Embery bagged his second of the match as he collected a through ball and chipped it over Gore to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Wingate desperately searched for an equaliser but failed to find one - meaning they will have to turn their attentions to their match against Cheshunt this weekend.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Platt, Farrell, Rifat (Read 74), Grace, Njie, Ifil (Kennedy 45), Ochieng, Akinsanya, Renee, Sayoud (Ruff 59).

Unused subs: Tejan-Sie and Oluwatimilehin.

Leatherhead: Oualah, Seager, Lema, Mensah (McGee 78), Salmon, Nnamani (Ikebuasi 49), Gregory, Hester-Cook, Embery (Djmaili 85), McNab, Robinson.

Unused subs: Dawkins and Correira.

