Wingate & Finchley head into a weekend off

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 October 2019

Charlie Ruff of Wingate & Finchley scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Charlie Ruff of Wingate & Finchley scores the fourth goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Wingate & Finchley vs Potters Bar Town, Bostik League Premier Division Football at the Harry Abrahams Stadium on 23rd March 2019

Wingate & Finchley now have a break from action as they are without a match this weekend following a hectic week.

The Blues return to action away to Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday, October 12 which will be newly-appointed manager Spencer Knight's first game in charge after being announced last week.

The former Chelmsford City player has not been in charge for the first two matches since his appointment but the Blues did pick up a vital point in two tough tests.

Wingate drew 1-1 against high-flying Folkestone Invicta on Saturday before falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Cheshunt on Tuesday.

They took the lead at the weekend through midfielder Olumide Oluwatimilehin in the 62nd minute, but Folkestone levelled the score 11 minutes later thanks to Joshua Vincent.

On Tuesday it was a 54th-minute strike from Afolabi Akinyemi that secured the three points for Craig Edwards' side at Theobalds Lane.

Wingate made some changes to their squad ahead of those two clashes with both Sean Grace and Charlie Ruff returning to the Summers Lane outfit.

Centre-back Grace spent last season as captain of Potters Bar Town but has decided to return while midfielder Ruff also returns after starting this season at Kings Langley.

Youngster Ruff was the scorer of the vital goal which ensured Premier Division survival last season for Wingate.

Experienced striker Marvin Morgan headed for the exit door, though, as he joined league leaders Hornchurch.

The 36-year-old has played professionally at a number of clubs, including Aldershot Town, Dagenham & Redbridge, Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Hartlepool United.

He has since played a number of years in non-league football before joining Wingate this campaign.

Morgan made a total of nine appearances for the club, scoring once in their 4-2 defeat to Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup, but will now ply his trade for the Urchins.

