Wingate boss Knight believes Kingstonian are in a false position

PUBLISHED: 14:00 19 February 2020

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight looks down at his watch (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight says opponents Kingstonian are in a false position ahead of their Isthmian Premier Division clash.

The Blues will make the trip to Tolworth to take on the K's who sit mid-table but would have been hoping to be in the play-off places this campaign.

Hayden Bird's men had a good run in the FA Cup and a number of cup competitions which has most likely affected their league form.

Wingate however will not be reading too much into that and be looking to continue their four game unbeaten run in the league as they bid to avoid relegation.

"We will go to Kingstonian with confidence, but knowing they're a good side, they're probably a little bit below where they should be in the league," Knight said.

"They had a couple of good little cup runs this year that probably stunted their league progress but they've got good players and I'm sure they've got a healthy budget that has allowed them to build this squad.

"They're a good team we're under no illusions and know it's a tough game for us.

"We'll go there, give it everything we can, and try get a result from the game to maintain that unbeaten run."

