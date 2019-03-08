Search

10-man Blues hold on for deserved point against K's

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 August 2019

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Isthmian Premier: Wingate & Finchley 1 Kingstonian 1

Wingate & Finchley played over 73 minutes with a numerical disadvantage at home to Kingstonian on Tuesday night, but still remain unbeaten in the Isthmian Premier this season after two matches.

Following a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Bowers & Pitsea on the opening day, new boss Steve Clark was hoping to claim a maiden victory in charge in his first competitive fixture at Maurice Rebak Stadium.

He saw his players make the perfect start when Tommy Tejan-Sie latched onto a loose ball in the third minute and rifled into the top corner.

At this point Wingate must have been confident of getting all three points, but Ahmet Rifat made two fouls in quick succession and received a second yellow in the 17th minute to leave the hosts' in trouble.

While they survived until half time, Kingstonian did get back on level terms early into the second period when Sean Cronin's header back towards goal hit the post and went in with 48 on the clock.

It was a cruel way for Clark's team to concede and K's cranked up the pressure now, but Shane Gore produced a vital save late on to keep the score 1-1 and earn Blues a point.

After two league games Wingate are still unbeaten with a brace of draws and sit 14th in the table.

