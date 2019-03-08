Wingate fall short away to Horsham despite late fightback

Isthmian Premier: Horsham 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley suffered a third consecutive defeat in the Isthmian Premier Division as they fell to a 2-1 loss away to Horsham.

Goals from Charlie Harris and Chris Smith sealed the three points for the hosts despite a late consolation goal from in-form attacker Alphanso Kennedy at The Camping World Community Stadium.

The Hornets took an early lead in the third minute as he fired into the net from a Steve Metcalf cross.

In the 10th minute the Blues tried to hit back as Ahmed Rifat played in Tanesh Abrahams down the left with the later breaking into the box before dragging his shot wide.

Luke Ifil bombarded down the right and looped a cross into the box which Kennedy came close to guiding in, but Joe Shelley got the vital touch to clear it in the 21st minute.

Six minutes later the hosts doubled their lead as Harris pinged a perfectly-placed cross to Kieron Pamment, who found Chris Smith inside the box to tap home and make it 2-0.

Smith then placed a throughball for Harris, who after collecting inside the box, forced Shane Gore into a strong save down low at the near-post just before half-time.

Ten minutes into the second-half Lee Harding tried his luck from 25-yards out but Gore once again pulled off a stunning save diving to the left.

Shortly after Wingate attacker Kennedy played the ball out wide to substitute Roman Michael-Percil on the right, who crossed it into the box, but the former just can't guide in on the slide.

In the 69th minute Kennedy was rewarded for his efforts in the match as confidently slotted the ball into the far corner after an outside-of-the-boot pass from Rifat to reduce the score to 2-1.

Wingate then pressed on and in the 88th minute Luke Ifil sent Michael-Percil into the box, who twisted on the defence and went down under the pressure, but the call was waved away.

Horsham: Bentley, Metcalf, Sparks, Kelly (Brivio 82), Shelley, Miles, Pamment (Lavery 73), Dawson, Smith (Newton 62), Harris, Harding.

Unused subs: Merchant and Hayward.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Njie, Frempah, Ochieng (Michael-Percil 56), Oluwatimilehin, Morgan (Fleming 70), Kennedy, Tejan-Sie.

Unused subs: Marku, Folarin, Forino-Joseph.