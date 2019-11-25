Search

Advanced search

Wingate boss Knight looking forward to the challenge of facing former mate Stimson

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 December 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight is looking forward to coming up against former team-mate Mark Stimson this weekend.

Henry Ochieng of Wingate and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019Henry Ochieng of Wingate and Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

The Blues welcome Stimson's high-flying Hornchurch to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday for an Isthmian League Premier Division clash, needing to start clawing back points to climb out of the relegation zone.

And Knight knows it will be another huge test for his young squad against a side led by the vastly-experienced Stimson who he briefly played with at Canvey Island.

"Their manager is another former team-mate of mine, so I know him well, and he's a very good manager," Knight said.

"He'll come and set them up to give us a tough time, but we'll be positive, come out on the front foot to try getting a result.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Bognor Regis Town, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 30th November 2019

"I've come up against him a few times since being an assistant, but he's vastly experienced, he's been a Football League manager and is a top manager at this level.

"It's a good test for us and it's always nice to catch up with people I've played with in the past."

You may also want to watch:

Former Canvey and Ware player Knight insists it feels like they keep playing top teams after coming up against Enfield Town, Carshalton Athletic, and now Hornchurch in a week.

"It feels like every team we play at the moment is in the play-offs, obviously that's going to have to change at some point," he added.

"Nobody has outplayed us and we haven't been mismatched against anyone. Again Hornchurch are a good team and they're doing really well.

"They're big-spenders in the division so it will be a good test for us."

Wingate have been putting in improved performances in recent weeks and boss Knight knows it is just small details costing them now and if they can correct those they can get on a good run of form.

"It's small details that we need to get right now, we've got a good shape, the boys are working hard enough - it's just minor details that at this level or any level makes the difference," he said.

"Doing your jobs from set-pieces and putting your own set-pieces into the right areas, as well as just making the right decisions in both boxes.

"It's about being clinical when the opportunities arise, we've got a young team so hopefully they'll learn, and learn quickly."

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Most Read

‘Vulnerable’ Camden tenants in Hampstead block ‘barricaded in’ and living in fear of nightmare neighbour

Hampstead Underground and the High Street. Picture: Ken Mears

Vote Lib Dem, Actually: Actor Hugh Grant endorses Luciana Berger as part of tactical voting campaign

Liberal Democrat's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green, Luciana Berger and Hugh Grant canvassing in Finchley while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture: David Mirzeoff/PA Wire

Kentish Town: Woman rushed to hospital after being attacked with ‘substance’

A woman was attacked with a 'substance' in Kentish Town Road. Picture: @skiman63

Election battle gets underway as polling shows potential Lib Dem gains

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Plaque unveiled at former Hampstead home of artist Milein Cosman and musician Hans Keller

Unveiling of an AJR blue plaque at 50 Willow Road NW3 the former residence of Milein Cosman and Hans Keller who lived there from 1955-1967. Pictured at the unveiling on 25.11.19. Guest, Ena Blythe, daughter of Hans Keller’s sister, who bought the house from Hans and Milein in 1967, with CE of the AJR Michael Newman.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight looking forward to the challenge of facing former mate Stimson

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch and Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Haringey Borough manager Loizou says East Thurrock must worry about them

Tom Loizou, manager of Haringey Borough. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)

Watch The Rise of Skywalker with all five senses as 4DX Cinema opens

(Left to right( Chewbacca (Joonas Suotamo), BB-8, D-O, Rey (Daisy Ridley), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) and Finn (John Boyega) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Emma Clarke: Women’s football pioneer honoured with plaque at a Hornsey school

A plaque was unveiled for pioneering female footballer Emma Clarke. Pictures: Haringey Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists