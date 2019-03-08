Search

Wingate & Finchley crash out of the FA Trophy

PUBLISHED: 08:47 30 October 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Trophy: Hayes & Yeading 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Wingate & Finchley crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 defeat to Hayes & Yeading in a first round qualifying tie.

An early goal from long-serving Ahmet Rifat was cancelled out by goals from Joe Grant and Liam McDevitt to seal progress for United.

They drew 1-1 on Saturday meaning the game moved to a replay at The SkyEx Community Stadium.

Rifat opened the scoring for the Blues as he fired a shot home with the outside of his boot following a pass from former Leyton Orient youngster Henry Ochieng in the seventh minute to give his side the lead.

Both sides had chances but Wingate held onto their 1-0 lead until the half-time break.

Two minutes into the second-half the hosts managed to level the score thanks to Joe Grant as he looped an effort into the net.

In the 80th minute Charlie Ruff held the ball up and played a pass for Eoin McKeown to hit but goalkeeper Jack Smith saved with his legs.

Seconds later Smith was there to turn Olumide Oluwatimilehin's powerful effort around the post.

It was heartbreak for Spencer Knight's men as on the stroke of half-time McDevitt headed home from a corner to seal a 2-1 win.

Hayes & Yeading: Smith, Renee (Little 71), Williams, Cook, McDevitt, Robinson, Clark, Rowe, Buchanan, Jalloh, Roberts (Grant 46).

Unused subs: McCorkell, Obi, Piorkowski, Della-Verde.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Grace, Michael-Percil, Oluwatimilehin, Fleming (McKeown 71), Ochieng (Ruff 61), Tejan-Sie.

Unused subs: Platt, Hall, Dupray, Kennedy, Hale-Brown.

Shoplifters stealing '£4,000' of goods a week from Hampstead M&S as staff fight to stop thieves

M&S Foodhall in Pond Street, Hampstead. Picture: Harry Taylor

Doctor's surgery saved: NHS bosses back down over 'absolute scandal' 3 mile move

Save Our Surgery campaigners outside Ravenscroft Medical Centre 166-168 Golders Green Road NW11, ahead of a patients meeting at the practice. Pictured left campaigner Stephen Colman and second right Emma Davis. Picture: Polly Hancock

John Henderson: Drug overdose killed popular West Hampstead book seller, inquest finds

John Henderson Picture:@harryfconway

Homeless people sleeping in the Royal Free Hospital's A&E for 'a wash and warmth'

The Royal Free Hospital. Picture: Ken Mears

I've discovered that the seller didn't disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

