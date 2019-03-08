Wingate & Finchley crash out of the FA Trophy

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Ahmet Rifat of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

FA Trophy: Hayes & Yeading 2 Wingate & Finchley 1

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Wingate & Finchley crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 defeat to Hayes & Yeading in a first round qualifying tie.

An early goal from long-serving Ahmet Rifat was cancelled out by goals from Joe Grant and Liam McDevitt to seal progress for United.

They drew 1-1 on Saturday meaning the game moved to a replay at The SkyEx Community Stadium.

Rifat opened the scoring for the Blues as he fired a shot home with the outside of his boot following a pass from former Leyton Orient youngster Henry Ochieng in the seventh minute to give his side the lead.

Both sides had chances but Wingate held onto their 1-0 lead until the half-time break.

You may also want to watch:

Two minutes into the second-half the hosts managed to level the score thanks to Joe Grant as he looped an effort into the net.

In the 80th minute Charlie Ruff held the ball up and played a pass for Eoin McKeown to hit but goalkeeper Jack Smith saved with his legs.

Seconds later Smith was there to turn Olumide Oluwatimilehin's powerful effort around the post.

It was heartbreak for Spencer Knight's men as on the stroke of half-time McDevitt headed home from a corner to seal a 2-1 win.

Hayes & Yeading: Smith, Renee (Little 71), Williams, Cook, McDevitt, Robinson, Clark, Rowe, Buchanan, Jalloh, Roberts (Grant 46).

Unused subs: McCorkell, Obi, Piorkowski, Della-Verde.

Wingate & Finchley: Gore, Ifil, Abrahams, Rifat, Forino-Joseph, Grace, Michael-Percil, Oluwatimilehin, Fleming (McKeown 71), Ochieng (Ruff 61), Tejan-Sie.

Unused subs: Platt, Hall, Dupray, Kennedy, Hale-Brown.