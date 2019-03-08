Watford under-23s up next for Wingate; Haringey enjoy Wood test

The Isthmian Premier clubs have been busy over the last week stepping up their pre-season schedules

Wingate & Finchley are without a win this pre-season, but they will aim to end that on Tuesday when they entertain Premier League hopefuls from Watford.

The Blues will host the Hornets' under-23s in a 7.45pm kick-off at the Maurice Rebak Stadium in what is their penultimate friendly this summer.

Steve Clark's men were set to do battle with Welwyn Garden City on Saturday, but the FA Cup draw saw the pre-season tie scrapped.

City and Wingate will face off in the preliminary round of the competition and the friendly was subsequently cancelled.

Without a game, Clark will have his players in for training this weekend to get them ready for the start of the Isthmian Premier campaign in two Saturdays time.

The Summers Lane club have played twice over the last seven days and suffered 2-0 home defeats in both fixtures.

At the weekend Wingate were in action against Chalfont St Peter at Barnet Lane and despite having a pleathora of chances, they failed to find the net.

The Saints, managed by former Hendon coach Finlay Johnson, grabbed a victory with a goal in each half and it was a similar story a few days later.

Clark's men welcomed Hayes & Yeading to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Tuesday and made a terrible start, conceding inside 120 seconds.

It was 2-0 before 30 minutes had been played and although Blues tested United's goalkeeper on a number of occasions, they fired a third straight blank.

With Watford's under-23s in N12 on Tuesday, Wingate will look to end their goal drought and clinch a first victory under their new management team.

Isthmian Premier play-off semi-finalists Haringey Borough also lost 2-0 this week, although to National League opposition in the shape of Boreham Wood.

Luke Garrard took his side to Coles Park on Saturday for a big friendly for the north Londoners and a close contest occurred.

Tom Loizou would have been happy with his players' effort and managed to get through until half time without conceding.

But the visitors grabbed two goals in the final quarter of an hour to seal a 2-0 victory and Haringey were also in action at home to Coggeshall United and Queens Park Rangers' under-23s during the week.

Next up for Borough is a clash against Harlow Town on Saturday at Coles Park.