Defeats for Wingate and Haringey ahead of Easter Monday meeting

Tanasheh Abrahams of Wingate & Finchley reacts after a missed chance

The two north London clubs were unable to pick up any points from their Saturday games in the Bostik Premier

Wingate & Finchley remain in the Bostik Premier relegation zone after a 1-0 loss at home to Margate on Saturday.

The Blues were looking to move out of the bottom three with a positive result, but a goal by Noel Leighton on the hour mark separated a tight contest.

It leaves Dave Norman's team in 20th position and still behind Whitehawk due to goal difference ahead of Monday's clash away to promotion hopefuls Haringey Borough.

Borough also suffered a defeat on Saturday and in worrying fashion by a 4-0 score at Folkestone Invicta.

Tom Loizou's team still managed to officially guarantee a spot in the top five and the play-offs for after the regular season finishes, but not in the manner they wanted.

Adam Yusuff opened the scoring for Invicta in the 12th minute and grabbed another in the 47th minute.

Late goals by Ian Draycott and Johan Ter Horst then inflicted more pain on Borough, who stay second.