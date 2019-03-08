Search

Wingate prepare for more friendly games

PUBLISHED: 16:30 19 July 2019

Wingate & Finchley players have a water break during a match against Hemel Hempstead Town in the Spencer McCall Charity Tournament (pic: Martin Addison).

Wingate & Finchley players have a water break during a match against Hemel Hempstead Town in the Spencer McCall Charity Tournament (pic: Martin Addison).

Steve Clark's team have played Hemel Hempstead Town, Hendon and Aldershot Town over the past week

Wingate & Finchley's next stop for pre-season will see them face Chalfont St Peter on Saturday at Barnet Lane.

Steve Clark's men have been involved in several games this past week and have two more to look forward to during the next seven days.

After hosting Chalfont at Barnet Lane, they will take on Hayes & Yeading at Summers Lane on Tuesday, July 23.

The Blues will not take on Welwyn Garden City on July 27 anyway though, after they were drawn against each other in the preliminary round of the FA Cup.

Last weekend, Wingate finished fourth at the Spencer McCall Charity Tournament, but didn't lose their matches against Hemel Hempstead Town and Hendon.

Both finished 1-1, but the Isthmian Premier outfit lost the two encounters on spot-kicks to come fourth.

A few days later they were in action against Aldershot Town at their Maurice Rebak Stadium, but they suffered a 3-0 loss.

Clark's men will attempt to bounce back on Saturday.

