Wingate boss Knight delighted with Folkestone Invicta win

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 February 2020

Wingate & Finchley in action against Folkestone Invicta (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley in action against Folkestone Invicta (Pic: Martin Addison)

Wingate & Finchley manager Spencer Knight was delighted to see his players stick with the game plan as they pulled off an upset with a 1-0 win over title chasing Folkestone Invicta.

A 54th minute goal from Jayden Antwi sealed the three points for the Blues in a hard working display at Cheriton Road.

The victory moved Wingate out of the relegation zone and up to 19th in the league table as they made it four games unbeaten in the Isthmian Premier Division.

"As I said last week we don't fear anyone in this division and that proved to be the case, we deserved the win, we battled hard and we knew we would come under some pressure after we scored but defensively we were solid," Knight said.

"The boys stuck to the game plan perfectly, which is always encouraging from a manager's point of view.

"I think on the back of the results we've had lately, I'm not surprised by it, I know from the outside everyone else might be surprised but inside the camp we were quietly confident going there."

The boss was however surprised at the lack of respect Folkestone showed his squad despite their recent run of form.

"Folkestone certainly under estimated us, I think they showed us a lack of respect if anything in terms of the way they set us, I think they thought they were just going to roll us over.

"Perhaps teams in the future might not do that, but the league table generally doesn't lie, but the form we're in at the moment belies our position so we need to continue that for the rest of the season."

