Search

Advanced search

Wingate boss Knight admits 'frustration' at letting two-goal lead slip against Worthing

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 November 2019

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley boss Spencer Knight admits he was frustrated to see his side let a two-goal lead slip in their 3-2 loss to Worthing on Saturday.

But he was pleased with the response in yesterday's London Senior Cup win as he watched his side beat Dulwich Hamlet 3-2.

The Blues are 19th in the Isthmian Premier Division after the defeat to Worthing and the manager wants to see his side cut out their individual mistakes.

"It was very disappointing. They are a good side but at 2-0 up it's frustrating to lose," he said.

"We played well first half and got a couple of goals in front and deservedly so.

"In the last 15-20 minute we came back strong and were unlucky not to get a point.

"The goal before half-time against Worthing really took the sting out of us. We didn't really recover from that at the start of the second half.

"The goals on Saturday were individual errors and they need to be cut out.

"We're losing by the odd goal. We're not a team that is stranded at the bottom getting hammered each week.

"I made seven changes on Tuesday and gave some minutes to the lads who needed it really and hadn't had a chance to impress under me.

"They all stepped up and I was really pleased. Dulwich came strong at the end, they're a good team from the division above."

Goals from Charlie Ruff and Oluwaseun Akinsanya put the Blues 2-0 up after 30 minutes against Worthing.

But the away side completed a spectacular comeback thanks to goals from Joel Colbran, Ricky Aguiar and Callum Kealy.

A double from Alphanso Kennedy and a strike fro Alan Fleming then helped Wingate advance in the London Senior Cup despite two late Dulwich goals and a Mason Hall red card.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Burst water pipe in Downshire Hill floods homes and cuts off power

Flooding in South End Road after a water main burst in Downshire Hill. Picture: Hamish Hunter

Most Read

Hampstead Heath burglary: ‘More than £1m’ in jewels, clothes and cash stolen while a mum was home with her kids

The diamond necklace and earrings were among the jewellery taken in a £1m raid on a Highgate home. Picture; Met Police

Archway Road crash: Appeal for witnesses after 30-year-old motorcyclist killed

Police at the scene in Archway Road after a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

Dad who was seriously injured when hit by a car with his daughter in East Finchley backs new road safety measures

Mark Foster after he and his daughter were hit by a car in East Finchley on February 4 outside Martin Primary School. Picture: Mark Foster

Police release CCTV footage of armed gang who terrorised Camden mum in aggravated burglary

A still from footage of an aggravated burglary at a house near Abbey Road. Picture: Met Police

Burst water pipe in Downshire Hill floods homes and cuts off power

Flooding in South End Road after a water main burst in Downshire Hill. Picture: Hamish Hunter

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Wingate boss Knight admits ‘frustration’ at letting two-goal lead slip against Worthing

Olu Oluwatimilehin of Wingate and Finchley. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo

Spurs players bid farewell to long-serving boss Pochettino after five successful years

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game (pic Mike Egerton/PA)

Allinson says bad spells in games are costing Hendon

Isaac Galliford in action for Hendon against Swindon Supermarine. Picture: DBeechPhotography

Six try Hampstead overwhelm newcomers Datchworth

Hampstead RFC face the camera (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Live feed: Spurs appoint Mourinho to replace long-serving Pochettino

File photo dated 01-12-2018 of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists