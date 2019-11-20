Wingate boss Knight admits 'frustration' at letting two-goal lead slip against Worthing

Wingate & Finchley boss Spencer Knight admits he was frustrated to see his side let a two-goal lead slip in their 3-2 loss to Worthing on Saturday.

But he was pleased with the response in yesterday's London Senior Cup win as he watched his side beat Dulwich Hamlet 3-2.

The Blues are 19th in the Isthmian Premier Division after the defeat to Worthing and the manager wants to see his side cut out their individual mistakes.

"It was very disappointing. They are a good side but at 2-0 up it's frustrating to lose," he said.

"We played well first half and got a couple of goals in front and deservedly so.

"In the last 15-20 minute we came back strong and were unlucky not to get a point.

"The goal before half-time against Worthing really took the sting out of us. We didn't really recover from that at the start of the second half.

"The goals on Saturday were individual errors and they need to be cut out.

"We're losing by the odd goal. We're not a team that is stranded at the bottom getting hammered each week.

"I made seven changes on Tuesday and gave some minutes to the lads who needed it really and hadn't had a chance to impress under me.

"They all stepped up and I was really pleased. Dulwich came strong at the end, they're a good team from the division above."

Goals from Charlie Ruff and Oluwaseun Akinsanya put the Blues 2-0 up after 30 minutes against Worthing.

But the away side completed a spectacular comeback thanks to goals from Joel Colbran, Ricky Aguiar and Callum Kealy.

A double from Alphanso Kennedy and a strike fro Alan Fleming then helped Wingate advance in the London Senior Cup despite two late Dulwich goals and a Mason Hall red card.