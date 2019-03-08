Wingate & Finchley turn attentions to FA Trophy clash

Wingate & Finchley will turn their attentions to the FA Trophy as they take on Southern League Premier Division South outfit Hayes & Yeading in their first qualifying round tie.

The Blues will welcome United to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to put their midweek defeat behind them and seal progress into the next round of the cup competition.

The winner of the tie will walk away with £2,450 in prize money while the losers will still bag £800 which will entice both clubs to help boost their finances for the rest of the season.

Their opponents currently sit 17th in their respective league after being promoted last season while Wingate sit second from bottom in the Isthmian League Premier Division after a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday.

Early goals from Ryan Henshaw and Shomari Barnwell sealed the three points for Jamie Cureton's side, despite Tommy Tejan-Sie clawing one back for the Blues.

In the 11th minute the visitors broke the deadlock as Alfie Mason's floated corner to the far post was headed back across by Henshaw and dipped inside the net.

Two minutes later Barnwell cut inside from the right and fired a shot into the top corner to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Wingate did however pull one back in the 32nd minute as Eoin McKeown and Alphanso Kennedy linked up nicely before Tejan-Sie guided the ball home after latching onto a cross from the latter.

Moments later and they almost levelled the score as Kennedy's shot rolled past Frederick Burbidge but was hacked off the line.

Wingate piled the pressure on in the second half with a number of chances, but they couldn't convert any of them which meant they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

They travel to Lewes on Wednesday for a league fixture as new manager Spencer Knight desperately searches for points to turn his side's fortunes around.

Knight has only been in charge for two matches and will now be hoping his work on the training ground can pull them out of the league table's bottom three.