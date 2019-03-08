Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

Wingate & Finchley turn attentions to FA Trophy clash

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 October 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Wingate & Finchley will turn their attentions to the FA Trophy as they take on Southern League Premier Division South outfit Hayes & Yeading in their first qualifying round tie.

The Blues will welcome United to the Maurice Rebak Stadium on Saturday as they look to put their midweek defeat behind them and seal progress into the next round of the cup competition.

The winner of the tie will walk away with £2,450 in prize money while the losers will still bag £800 which will entice both clubs to help boost their finances for the rest of the season.

Their opponents currently sit 17th in their respective league after being promoted last season while Wingate sit second from bottom in the Isthmian League Premier Division after a narrow 2-1 defeat at home to Bishop's Stortford on Tuesday.

Early goals from Ryan Henshaw and Shomari Barnwell sealed the three points for Jamie Cureton's side, despite Tommy Tejan-Sie clawing one back for the Blues.

You may also want to watch:

In the 11th minute the visitors broke the deadlock as Alfie Mason's floated corner to the far post was headed back across by Henshaw and dipped inside the net.

Two minutes later Barnwell cut inside from the right and fired a shot into the top corner to give his side a 2-0 lead.

Wingate did however pull one back in the 32nd minute as Eoin McKeown and Alphanso Kennedy linked up nicely before Tejan-Sie guided the ball home after latching onto a cross from the latter.

Moments later and they almost levelled the score as Kennedy's shot rolled past Frederick Burbidge but was hacked off the line.

Wingate piled the pressure on in the second half with a number of chances, but they couldn't convert any of them which meant they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

They travel to Lewes on Wednesday for a league fixture as new manager Spencer Knight desperately searches for points to turn his side's fortunes around.

Knight has only been in charge for two matches and will now be hoping his work on the training ground can pull them out of the league table's bottom three.

Most Read

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Mike Freer: We need to tackle climate change but can’t risk crashing the economy

Mike Freer MP this week. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Most Read

Notorious Muswell Hill murderer died after hours in ‘excruciating pain’ in prison cell and ‘unacceptable’ ambulance delay

Serial killer Dennis Nilsen

Pedestrian sustains ‘life-changing’ injuries after driver crashes into her at Archway bus stop

A pedestrian sustained serious injuries when a car collided with her at a bus stop in Highgate Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Inspectors find ‘morale is rising’ at Hampstead school under new management

Heathside Prep School's main offices in New End, as they looked in April 2019. Picture: Polly Hancock

I’ve discovered that the seller didn’t disclose a defect with my house. Is there anything I can do?

If you've discovered an undisclosed problem with a house you've bought, there are a few solutions

Mike Freer: We need to tackle climate change but can’t risk crashing the economy

Mike Freer MP this week. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

ZFW fencing club members make strong start to season with championship medals

ZFW men’s fencing squad and coaches after the men’s foilists claimed half the spots in the final eight of the Under-23 Championships at the Leon Paul Fencing Centre in Hendon (pic ZFW Fencing Club)

Wingate & Finchley turn attentions to FA Trophy clash

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Tierney lauds Arsenal scorers Pepe and Martinelli after win over Vitoria

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Emery praises Pepe as Arsenal’s club-record signing saves the day against Vitoria

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

EUROPA LEAGUE – Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria SC player ratings: Pepe finally shows worth as Maitland-Niles struggles

Vitoria SC's Davidson (left) and Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe (centre) battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists