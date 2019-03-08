Search

Blues hope for success in FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 August 2019

Action from Wingate & Finchley's match with Bognor Regis Town (pic: Martin Addison).

Steve Clark will want his team to respond after a 5-0 loss to Bognor Regis Town last weekend

Wingate & Finchley will eye some cheer in the FA Cup after a Saturday to forget last time in the Isthmian Premier, writes George Sessions.

Steve Clark's side welcomed Bognor Regis Town to London looking to build on two hard-fought 1-1 draws.

At half time they had done just this with the match still goalless despite full debutant James Ewington going close on a few occasions.

The Blues maybe felt at this stage they should have been in front, but they capitulated once the game restarted.

In the 49th minute Tommy Leigh opened the scoring with a low strike into the corner and it sparked a crazy nine-minute spell.

Dan Smith doubled Town's lead with 51 on the clock after he finished off a fine passing move from the visitors.

The game was wrapped up before the hour mark too as Tyrell Mitford smashed home after more excellent build-up play by the away side.

Wingate initially rallied, but were unable to reduce the deficit and conceded on two more occasions to Smith and Jimmy Muitt to lose 5-0.

It was a terrible afternoon for the Summers Lane club and means they are without a win after three matches in the division this season.

A switch of focus to the FA Cup could be a positive with Blues hoping to get the better of Welwyn Garden City this Saturday on home turf.

The preliminary round tie will take place at the Blues' Maurice Rebak Stadium and the winner will receive £2,890 and the loser £960.

Wingate were due to face the Southern League Division One Central outfit during the summer, but once the FA Cup draw was made the friendly was cancelled.

After taking on the step four side, Clark will prepare for another home encounter and most likely a trickier one against Haringey Borough.

The local club are top of the Isthmian Premier with three wins from three and full of confidence despite a summer of change at Coles Park.

Last season both teams had the share of the spoils in their matches in the division, with Borough earning a 4-0 win at the Maurice Rebak Stadium in January.

But Wingate got revenge in April with a 2-1 away success and will hope for similar on Bank Holiday Monday.

Blues hope for success in FA Cup

